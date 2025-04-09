Pyjama games: Harrogate nurseries join forces to support local hospice

All five Partou nurseries in Harrogate are banding together for a special event to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice which helps local people live with terminal illness and bereavement.

The Partou Pyjama Party will see team members and children spend an entire day wearing pyjamas, sharing teddies, playing games, making popcorn and reading stories to support the vital hospice services which benefit so many local families.

Taking place on Tuesday 29 April, the venture is the brainchild of Bambi Wainwright, Nursery Manager at Partou Little Dragons on East Parade.

Bambi Wainwright said: The hospice is so close to our hearts as one of my team’s mums was looked after there. She goes back every year to light a candle and will be forever grateful for the care and support the family was given.

Toni, a team member at Partou Woodlands Harrogate on Wetherby Road, is also deeply grateful to the hospice,

Toni said: St Michael’s also means a lot to me personally after their incredible support when I unfortunately lost my father-in-law on 21 March 2024. Richard was diagnosed with cancer on his brain. Unfortunately this became terminal, and he started to deteriorate quickly. Richard went into the hospice a week before he sadly passed away. When Richard was in the hospice, the staff made sure he was as comfortable as possible and were incredible looking after him. As he wasn’t very alert, the staff still spent their time talking to him and keeping him company when myself, his son and his wife were not with him. The volunteers at the hospice were also incredible, they often put fresh flowers in his room which we know he would have loved. The staff were so caring and friendly to all of us when visiting Richard, and the support after he had passed away was amazing. We will never be able to thank St Michael’s enough for everything they did for Richard and us as a family.

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: This is the first time that our nurseries in one town or city have come together in support of a single charitable cause. St Michael’s Hospice holds a unique place in Harrogate’s vibrant community. I have no doubt that local people will rally round to support this wonderful fundraising initiative.

Isabel Ball, St Michael’s Hospice Community and Events Fundraiser, said: At St Michael’s Hospice, we provide specialist care and support for people living with terminal illness and bereavement in the Harrogate district. We love hearing about the creativity of our supporters, who plan innovative ways to raise funds for our hospice. The Partou Pyjama Party sounds so much fun and we are so grateful to the team for their support. The money raised from this event will enable us to continue offering vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to our local communities, ensuring that everyone receives high quality, personalised care, free of charge, when and where they need it.

Donations to the Partou Pyjama Party can be made via this link or by logging on to justgiving.com and searching for ‘Bambi Wainwright.’