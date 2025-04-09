Ian Hardcastle, Reform UK candidate for the Kingsley Ward: Questions to the Harrogate Town Council Candidates

Ian Hardcastle is the Reform UK candidate for the Kingsley Ward in the Harrogate Town Council elections on the 1 May 2025.

Some questions to Ian Hardcastle.

What’s your connection to Harrogate ?

I’ve lived in Harrogate my entire life, it’s my home. My family comes from this area and the local dales, so my roots here run deep. I’ve worked for various companies in both the private and public sectors right here in the Harrogate district, which has kept me tied to our local economy. I’m married, and my daughter goes to a local school, so I’m personally invested in this town’s future. I live here because it’s where my life is, my family, my work, and my community, and I want to see it thrive.

The role of the Harrogate Town Council isn’t fully defined, what would you like to see a town council do ?

I’d like to see the council focus on what really matters to us locals. prioritizing our needs and coming up with practical solutions. As a Reform UK candidate, I want us to make a fresh start and bring positive change. That means protecting Harrogate from overdevelopment by keeping our green spaces and environment safe for the future. I’d push for the council to reclaim our town’s historic assets so residents can enjoy them, and I’d work hard to preserve Harrogate’s unique character. Above all, I want our council to be accountable and truly listen to our town’s voice.

What do you see as the main challenges for the town council ?

I see a few big challenges ahead. First, stopping overdevelopment is tough, it’s a real threat to our green spaces and environment. Then there’s the task of reclaiming our historic assets for the community, which might mean fighting red tape or funding issues. Keeping Harrogate’s special character intact is another hurdle, especially with outside pressures that could water it down. And finally, I think it’s a challenge to ensure our council stays accountable and effective, making sure our leadership actually works for us and not just for itself.

What do you see as the main gains for the people of Harrogate ?

For me, the gains are clear. I want the people of Harrogate to enjoy a town where our green spaces and environment are protected for our kids and grandkids. By reclaiming our historic assets, we’ll have more to be proud of and enjoy as a community. I’m determined to keep Harrogate’s unique character alive, so it stays a special place to call home. And if we get leadership that’s accountable and effective, we’ll all benefit from having our voices heard and our needs met with real, practical solutions, making this an even better place to live and work.

What else do you believe people should know about you and what you believe ?

I think you should know I’m not just a candidate, I’m one of you, a local resident. I’ve lived here my whole life, my daughter is in a local school, and my family’s tied to this place. That’s why I care so much. I believe in representing Reform UK nationally but keeping my focus local, our issues here matter to me personally. My work in both private and public sectors has taught me how to solve problems practically. I’m all about accountability, protecting our environment, and keeping our community’s identity strong. I’m here to push for a fresh start that puts Harrogate first.

Should a town councillor be voted for based on party or personality ?

I think it’s more about the person than the party. Sure, I’m with Reform UK, and I stand by their ideas, but I believe a town councillor needs to care about local issues and know the area inside out. I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve got a real stake in making Harrogate the best it can be, my family’s here, my life’s here. You should vote for someone who gets this town and will fight for it, not just someone waving a party flag. That’s how I see it, local connection and commitment beat party loyalty every time.

