David Goodall, Reform UK candidate for Bilton Woodfield Ward: Questions to the Harrogate Town Council Candidates

David Goodall is the Reform UK candidate for Bilton Woodfield Ward in the Harrogate Town Council elections on 1 May 2025.

Some questions to David.

What’s your connection to Harrogate ?

I moved to Harrogate to live with my girlfriend as we were due to be married. Also it was so much nearer to my place of work so made economic sense. I have lived in Harrogate for over 25 years and I love our town.

The role of the Harrogate Town Council isn’t fully defined, what would you like to see a town council do ?

We need to have a sensible discussion about the assets the public of Harrogate paid for. These assets need to be put under more localised control to serve the community which paid for them.

What do you see as the main challenges for the town council ?

The main challenge will be providing a voice for the public. Currently we have no meaningful opposition to developments and building. The development of a town plan will provide a platform for those who seek to protect our greenbelt, but also for those who see social housing as a priority.

What do you see as the main gains for the people of Harrogate ?

Our Town centre looks run down. We need to make our Town more appealing for our local economy. More accessible, cheaper parking for residents will make their shopping experience richer and in turn support local small business. The two go hand in hand.

What else do you believe people should know about you and what you believe ?

I am passionate about our town and its rich history. We need to protect our heritage to continue to engage with the valuable tourist trade on both a national and international scale. I oppose the Gateway project as it is a complete waste of resident’s money. Residents and the business community pay their taxes and rightfully expect a return on their investment. The Gateway project simply does not provide this.

Should a town councillor be voted for based on party or personality ?

I believe a councillor should be voted for primarily on their parties policy priorities both nationally and locally.

