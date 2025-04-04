Programme for Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival 2025

Festival Dates: 17 – 20 July 2025

www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

Harrogate International Festivals have releasedthe full programme for the 2025 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.

The Festival, which takes place at Harrogate’s Old Swan Hotel from 17-20 July, has been curated by 2025’s Programming Chair and bestselling author of the ‘Slough House’ spy thrillers, Mick Herron, and offers readers from around the world an opportunity to meet the superstar writers of today, discover the bestsellers of tomorrow and hear from innovators pushing the boundaries of the genre. From dark domestic noir to murder in far galaxies; from twisty missing persons investigations to the tangled webs of spies; from high-stake legal thrillers to gritty crime scene investigations, there is plenty to enthral and entertain at this year’s Festival.

Acclaimed writers Reverend Richard Coles, Belinda Bauer, AA Dhand, Abigail Dean, Nick Harkaway, Janice Hallett, Abir Mukherjee, Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall and others join Special Guest headliners Lee Child and Andrew Child, Steph McGovern, Attica Locke, Kate Atkinson, Paula Hawkins, Kate Mosse, Val McDermid, Mark Billingham – and, making his Festival debut, Irvine Welsh – on the packed programme. Highlights include the prestigious Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award ceremony, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the hugely popular Slow Horses TV series with Mick Herron and Emmy award-winning showrunner Will Smith.

Celebrating the Festival’s mission to champion emerging talent, the Critics’ New Blood panel platforms four extraordinary debut novelists R.S. Burnett, A.E. Goldin, Daniel Aubrey and Kate Kemp selected by a panel of leading crime fiction critics; while four of New Blood’s most accomplished alumni, Fiona Cummins, Chris Hammer, Abir Mukherjee and Stuart Neville return for a special showcase event. For aspiring writers, Creative Thursday offers an immersive day of workshops and talks led by industry experts and authors including Vaseem Khan, Will Dean and Laura Shepherd-Robinson.

A Festival for all crime fiction readers, the iconic Late Night Quiz compèred by Val McDermid and Mark Billingham, and two murder mystery Author Dinners hosted by Ajay Chowdhury, Will Dean, C.L. Taylor, Chris Brookmyre, William Hussey, Emma Christie, Xaviere Musih Tedji, A.J. West and others, offer unmissable opportunities for fans to engage with authors at relaxed evening events.

Mick Herron, bestselling author and 2025 Festival Programming Chair said: The first committee meeting for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2025 took place the day before the 2024 Festival began, so it’s been in the planning for a year and a day – a suitably storybook length of time. Because it’s stories that we’re celebrating – stories and storytellers – we’re looking forward to another long weekend of criminal inquiries, forensic examinations and manifold ways of laying bare the human heart without shedding a drop of blood. Or so we hope… The line-up is as varied as ever, and there are enough tales waiting to be told to fill a thousand and one nights. We don’t guarantee fairytale endings, but we do promise the very best in crime writing.

Simon Theakston, Chairman of T&R Theakston Ltd, said: We are delighted to support the world’s biggest and best crime writing Festival for an incredible twenty-second year and to welcome so many legends of the genre and exciting debut writers once again. It has been remarkable to see the Festival transform into a truly international event over the years, with authors and fans travelling from far and wide to become part of our global crime fiction community here in Harrogate. I eagerly look forward to what promises to be another unforgettable Festival this July.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: I am thrilled to reveal the full programme for this year’s Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, curated by Mick Herron and the Programming Committee. With over 120 writers taking part and a fantastic mix of crime writing icons and talented new discoveries, behind-the-scenes exclusives, innovative panels and fun-filled evening events, there really is so much for every crime fiction and thriller fan to enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Harrogate again this summer.

PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS:

17 July 2025

Creative Thursday: Crime Fiction Writing Workshops

An immersive day of workshops and talks for aspiring crime writers with bestselling authors including Vaseem Khan, Mick Herron, Will Dean, Laura Shepherd-Robinson, Greg Mosse and Lex Noteboom, and industry experts including N.J. Cooper, Sam Eades, Maddalena Cavaciuti, Ellen Gleeson, Manpreet Grewal, Ed Wood, and Theo Jones from the Society of Authors.

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award

A celebratory event as the winner of crime fiction’s most prestigious prize is announced, with the McDermid Award for debut fiction and the Outstanding Contribution to Crime Fiction Award also presented.

18 July 2025

Special Guest: Attica Locke

Former ‘New Blood’ discovery, award-winning author and TV writer Attica Locke discusses her new novel Guide Me Home, a blistering portrayal of Trump’s America with journalist Matt Nixson.

Panel: Post Mortem Postcode Lottery

Authors Belinda Bauer, AA Dhand, Mel Pennant, Trisha Sakhlecha and Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall explore the dark heart of crime fiction on a murderous journey around the UK, chaired by Simon Mayo.

Panel: Keeping It in The Family

Bestselling authors Claire Douglas, Andrea Mara, Sam Blake and Kia Abdullah discuss deadly domestic noir with journalist Lisa Howells.

Panel: The Writers Staying Out in the Cold

Masters of spy fiction Charles Cumming, Louise Doughty, Alan Judd and Nick Harkaway, son of John Le Carré, examine all things espionage with chair N.J. Cooper.

Panel: On Behalf of My Client

Four lawyers-turned-novelists, Imran Mahmood, Abigail Dean, Douglas Bruce-Lockhart and Guy Morpuss plead the case for some famous fictional villains with chair Nicola Williams.

Special Guest: Mark Billingham

Celebrating his milestone twenty-fifth book – the highly-anticipated new Tom Thorne novel, What the Night Brings – and twenty-five years as a bestselling author, Mark Billingham will be in conversation with Mick Herron.

Author Dinner

A unique opportunity for crime fans to solve a murder mystery, written and presented by Mick Herron, with host crime writers D.V. Bishop, Angela Chadwick, Ajay Chowdhury, Emma Christie, Rebecca Collomosse, Will Dean, Carmel Harrington, Samantha Hayes, David Hewson, Ruth Mancini, A.J. McDine, Lesley McEvoy, L.K. Pang, Paula Sutton, Bridget Walsh, Sean Watkin, A.J. West, Clare Whitfield and Judith Woolf.

Panel: The Way We Lived Then

From the Elizabethan court to the dying days of WW1, gold fever Yukon to Victorian India, four bestselling historical crime writers Andrew Taylor, Beth Lewis, S.J. Parris and Shylashri Shankar discuss murder then – and now – with chair T.E. Tinsey.

Special Guest: Irvine Welsh

Making his Festival debut, globally renowned Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh discusses Resolution, the final instalment in his ‘Crime’ trilogy, now a hit TV series, with Abir Mukherjee.

Fun Lovin Crime Writers

Join crime fiction’s greatest super-band – Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre, Doug Johnstone, Val McDermid, Stuart Neville and Luca Veste – for some murder on the dance floor!

19 July 2025

Special Guests in Conversation: Kate Mosse and Paula Hawkins

Join fan favourites Kate Mosse and The Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins as they introduce their latest novels and reveal how they create compelling characters and craft riveting plots.

Panel event: True Grit

Crime scene experts turned writers, including forensic anthropologist Clea Koff, former murder detective Russell Wate, crime scene investigator Kate Bendelow and historian Hallie Rubenhold, separate the facts from the fiction, with lawyer and crime writer Nadine Matheson.

Critics’ New Blood

Showcasing the stars of tomorrow, four outstanding debut novelists R.S. Burnett, A.E. Goldin, Daniel Aubrey and Kate Kemp, selected this year by a panel of the UK’s top crime fiction critics, will be in conversation with Mick Herron.

Panel event: Gone But Not Forgotten

Four authors with missing persons investigations at the heart of their latest novels, Tariq Ashkanani, Simon Mason, Rob Parker and Icelandic writer Snæbjörn Arngrímsson discuss secrets, lies and twisty plots with Sarah Hilary.

Panel event: What Planet Are They On

Four extraordinary writers pushing the boundary of crime fiction, Ben Aaronovitch, Sarah Pinborough, Adam Oyebanji and Eve Smith discuss their innovative fiction with Doug Johnstone.

Mick Herron and Will Smith: Inside Slow Horses

An unmissable event for Slow Horses fans, as creator Mick Herron and Emmy award-winning showrunner Will Smith take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the popular TV series.

Author Dinner

‘Who dunnit?’ A second chance for crime fiction fans to test their detective skills by solving a murder mystery written with authors A.K. Benedict, Chris Brookmyre, A.A. Chaudhuri, Nicci Cloke, R.N. Cogley, Kerry J. Donovan, Hannah Hendy, Tom Hindle, William Hussey, Jill Johnson, Ellie Keel, Ambrose Parry, Heidi Perks, Leah Pitt, David F. Ross, Bee Rowlatt, Lily Samson, C.L. Taylor and Xaviere Musih Tedji.

Panel Event: Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads and Lasses

In celebration of New Blood’s incredible success as a launchpad for emerging talent, four of its most accomplished alumni, Fiona Cummins, Chris Hammer, Abir Mukherjee and Stuart Neville star in a special showcase event chaired by Val McDermid.

Special Guests: Lee and Andrew Child

Multi-million copy bestselling writing duo Lee Child and Andrew Child discuss their latest Jack Reacher thriller In Too Deep – and offer an exclusive preview of Exit Strategy the 30th Reacher novel ahead of its publication in November – with broadcaster Paddy O’Connell.

Late Night Quiz

Authors and readers go head-to-head in a battle of crime fiction wits with quizmasters Val McDermid and Mark Billingham.

20 July 2025

Special Guest: Kate Atkinson

Globally bestselling literary crime novelist Kate Atkinson discusses her latest Jackson Brodie novel At the Sign of the Rook, a witty take on a classic murder mystery, with Lee Child.

It’s The Way You Tell ‘Em

Fiendish plotters John Finnemore, Janice Hallett, Antony Johnston and Cara Hunter reveal how they craft the twistiest mysteries and perfect puzzles, with chair Reverend Richard Coles.

Special Guests: Steph McGovern and Val McDermid

‘Queen of Crime’ Val McDermid teams up with TV presenter and avid crime fiction fan Steph McGovern, who launches her debut Deadline at the Festival.