Prison sentence for 19 sexual offences towards 2 girls in the Harrogate area

Charles Andrew Chapman, 61, of Sycamore Road, Barlby, Selby, has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the non-recent sexual abuse of two girls in the Harrogate area.
He was found guilty of all 19 offences at York Crown Court on 27 February 2025.
They happened more than a decade ago and include:
- Rape of a girl under 13
- Assault a girl under 13 by penetration
- Cause or incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity (both penetration and no penetration)
- Cause or incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in penetrative sexual activity
- Assault a girl under 13 by penetration
- Assault a girl under 13 by touching
- Engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15
- Engage in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15
- Engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13
- Attempt to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13-15
As well as the custodial sentence to which he must serve an additional one-year on licence, Chapman has also been placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for life and been made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Detective Sergeant Kirsty Smith, who led the investigation, said:
I highly commend the bravery of both victims in reporting the horrendous sexual abuse they suffered as children at the hands of this vile man.
Chapman denied the allegations throughout the whole investigation, therefore making the victims go through the nerve-wracking process of giving evidence against him at court.
The offences are of the most serious nature and Chapman has been forced to face justice thanks to the courage and determination the victims.
I hope this outcome gives them a feeling of hope for a happier future.
Also, this case shows that it is never too late to report sexual abuse. We are here to help and make sure you receive the best care and support.