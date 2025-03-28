Prison sentence for 19 sexual offences towards 2 girls in the Harrogate area

Charles Andrew Chapman, 61, of Sycamore Road, Barlby, Selby, has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the non-recent sexual abuse of two girls in the Harrogate area.

He was found guilty of all 19 offences at York Crown Court on 27 February 2025.

They happened more than a decade ago and include:

Rape of a girl under 13

Assault a girl under 13 by penetration

Cause or incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity (both penetration and no penetration)

Cause or incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in penetrative sexual activity

Assault a girl under 13 by penetration

Assault a girl under 13 by touching

Engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15

Engage in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15

Engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13

Attempt to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13-15

As well as the custodial sentence to which he must serve an additional one-year on licence, Chapman has also been placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for life and been made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.