Harrogate Grammar School for the bar mock trial competition final at the Royal Courts of Justice

On Saturday 22 March, fourteen sixth form students from Harrogate Grammar School will visit The Royal Courts of Justice in London to compete against 24 schools in the prestigious national final of the Bar Mock Trial Competition. HGS won the regional event in November last year after competing against 16 schools from the region.

Neil Renton, Headteacher said: We are immensely proud of this special team from Harrogate Grammar School and appreciate Raworths generous support.

The Bar Mock Trial Team comprises of four barristers, four witnesses, a court clerk, usher and four members of the jury. There are three Year 13 and eleven Year 12 students. They have all demonstrated dedication preparing for the trial, writing speeches and rehearsing alongside their A Levels and other extra-curricular activities.

This new initiative at the school supported by Ms Meenagh, Teacher of English, has done incredibly well to reach such a significant final.

On the day of the final, the advocates will have to demonstrate an ability to cross-examine, with forensic analysis, adapting their questioning to the responses given. Witnesses will be put under the pressure and subjected to questioning from the opposing the schools.

The HGS usher and court clerk will ensure the trials run with meticulous organisation.

The competition consists of three rounds against three different schools and will be judged by some of the most senior members of the Judiciary. The day ends with a Q&A with the judges, inspiring and motivating students to pursue careers in law.

Raworths Solicitors, a local law firm based in Harrogate, have sponsored the HGS students.