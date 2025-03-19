Harrogate collision investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a damage-only collision on Chatsworth Grove in Harrogate.

It happened at 8.25am on Monday 3 March 2025 and involved a grey VW Golf or Polo hitting a parked white VW Golf.

They are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the grey VW prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

Please email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask for Colin Irvine.

Please quote reference 12250041170 when passing on information.