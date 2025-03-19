Children’s cancer charity manager achieves Fundraiser of the Year award

Yorkshire children’s cancer charity Candlelighters is raising a toast to their Philanthropy Manager, Chris Salt, who has received the Yorkshire Fundraiser of the Year award from the Chartered Institute of Fundraising. The award is recognised as a top accolade for the work done in the fundraising sector.

Chris said: It’s a real honour to be recognised for my work at Candlelighters. Of course, the reward of generating support and partnerships for such an important charity is enough in itself, but it is fantastic for me – and the team around me – to be recognised for our work. Candlelighters provide vital emotional, practical and financial support for children and families faced with a childhood cancer diagnosis, across the Yorkshire region. We receive no government funding and are able to provide a huge range of support to children and their families because of the individuals, businesses and communities who donate to or fundraise for the charity.

Chris’ role is focused on higher value gifts – individuals and businesses who can have a significant impact through the charity.

Chris said: I love finding out what people want to get back through their giving and what difference they want to see in the world, and then helping them achieve those things. It’s so rewarding for me to see that everyone benefits – me, the donor and ultimately the families we care for.

CEO Emily Wragg said: We are thrilled that Chris has won this award on behalf of Candlelighters. Based in Yorkshire, our charity brings light and hope to families affected by childhood cancer, offering crucial support during their most challenging times. Whether it’s supporting patients on the wards in Leeds Children’s Hospital, or funding essential research to improve the lives of children diagnosed with cancer, the assistance offered by Candlelighters relies on fundraising. Chris is an integral part of our team at Candlelighters and is truly invested in supporting children and families facing childhood cancer. He’s proactive and ambitious and is an expert in his role, helping other people and philanthropists make the biggest difference they can to families.

An example of a corporate supporter that has worked closely with Chris is Yorkshire Spa Retreat, who are committed to donating at least £25,000 per year for three years to Candlelighters.