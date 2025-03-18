Trinity House: A New Chapter for Harrogate’s Historic Heart

Trinity House, is a collection of 14 apartments on Cambridge Street, and it marks a significant step in the ongoing evolution of the centre of Harrogate.

Harrogate’s appeal has always rested on its ability to balance the past with the present. Once famed for its Victorian spa heritage, the town now thrives as a hub for discerning residents drawn to its historic streets, green spaces, and an ever-evolving cultural and culinary scene.

A Thoughtful Addition to the Town Centre

As town centres across the country adapt to changing patterns of work and leisure, Harrogate remains well placed to meet these shifts. A vibrant retail scene, thriving independent businesses, and a strong sense of community continue to define the town. Yet, as cities seek to retain their dynamism, the appeal of town-centre living has never been greater.

Trinity House has been developed with this in mind. Set within a location of historic significance. The development aims to appeal to a broad demographic—from young professionals seeking proximity to the town’s many amenities to downsizers looking for a manageable yet refined residence.

Reimagining Urban Living

Swan Homes, the developer behind Trinity House, has long been committed to projects that enhance and sustain local communities. Tariq Shah OBE is the Chief Executive of Swan Homes.

Tariq Shah said: Harrogate has always been a town that attracts people who appreciate its heritage and way of life. The key to ensuring its continued success is creating living spaces that complement this character while making town-centre living more accessible and appealing. Trinity House has been designed to offer security, flexibility, and quality, encouraging more people to call the heart of Harrogate home.

Open Days will be held on 21 – 23 March, and 29 – Saturday 30 March.

visit trinityhouseharrogate.co.uk