Two men sought after sexual touching incident in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information about an incident of sexual assault that occurred in Harrogate town centre.

It happened at about 12.45pm on Wednesday 5 March 2025, on Station Parade in Harrogate, and involved a young female victim being approached by two male suspects unknown to her.

One of the men sexually touched her as she was trying to walk away. She feared for her safety, and ran into the road.

The suspects are both described as being white and of average build. One is described as having short grey hair, wearing dark trousers and carrying something over his right shoulder.

The other is described as being taller, wearing a dark top with hood and dark trousers.

Police particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or passing motorists with dashcam footage, to help us identify the two men involved.

Please email elizabeth.parry@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 430 Elizabeth Parry, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12250039965 when passing on information.