Spring Garden Weekend at RHS Harlow Carr

RHS Garden Harlow Carr is set to welcome visitors to the Spring Garden Weekend – the first show of the year – from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 March. This event brings together inspiration and expertise in one uplifting celebration of spring. The weekend’s programme includes impressive demonstrations, inspiring garden tours, talks, and stalls featuring unusual plants and stylish garden accessories.

Sarah Mullan, Public Programming Manager at RHS Harlow Carr, said: Spring is one of the most exciting times in the garden, and our Spring Garden Weekend is the perfect opportunity to get some inspiration on how to make the best of your garden in 2025!

Potting Shed Tent

In the Potting Shed tent – the go to place for gardens talks and demonstrations – Martin and Jill Fish and Jonathan Moseley are putting on an engaging programme of talks and demonstrations from 11am – 4pm each day.

11am: Jill and Martin Fish’s ‘Gardening on the Menu’

12noon: Seasonal Floral Arranging by Jonathan Moseley

1pm: A hands on gardening workshop on planting a seasonal container

2pm: Martin Fish and Paula Routledge present ‘Right Plant, Right Place – Growing Cut Flowers’

3pm: Seasonal Floristry with Jonathan Moseley

Garden Tours

For those keen to explore further, guided garden tours are available twice a day. The curatorial team will lead a 45 minute Kitchen Garden tour at 11am, and a general tour at 1pm. Whether you’re a complete beginner or seeking planting suggestions, pruning advice or solutions for troublesome plants – expert advice is just a visit away.

Expert Advice

The friendly and knowledgeable RHS Garden Advice Team will be on hand from 10am to 4pm to answer all your gardening questions.

Plant Stalls

Throughout the weekend, visitors will have the opportunity to meet a range of specialist exhibitors from handcrafted concrete planters at Concrete and Cacti to beautiful flower subscriptions from Freddie’s Flowers. Discover vibrant perennials at East of Eden, Plantagogo, Primrose Bank Nursery and Proctors Nursery or browse stunning Camassia and Uvularia at Hare Spring Cottage Plants. Find stylish pots and plant supports at Potting Up Ltd, floristry accessories by Jonathan Moseley and beautiful spring planters at Leafy Lytham. Reet Yorkshire offers locally made condiments, while Skerne Alpine and Stretegate Camellias showcase exquisite alpines and camellias.

Make Your Own Buttonhole

Learn a new skill from florist and horticulturalist Paula Routledge, who will be showing visitors how to make their own buttonhole, using British grown flowers.

The Spring Garden Weekend promises a blend of inspiration and practical advice, ensuring visitors leave with renewed enthusiastic for gardening and a host of new ideas for their own outdoor spaces.

Normal admission charges apply: RHS is also making it easier for families to get into gardening by reducing ticket prices for all visitors aged five to 16 years to £5. Under-fives continue to enter free of charge, and adults can save up to 25% by booking online in advance.