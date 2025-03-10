Harrogate Teens Trek in Memory of Beloved Teacher

Harrogate teenagers are embarking on trekking challenges in the UK and Nepal in memory of former primary school teacher, Tim Broad, who died from pancreatic cancer last November. Tim’s children, Jessica and Jack Broad, are fundraising in his memory by taking on the UK Three Peaks Challenge, scaling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours.

Jessica said: Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with low survival rates due to late diagnoses. From the point of diagnosis Dad survived just 37 days and declined rapidly. By taking on our trekking challenges, we hope to not only raise vital funds but to increase awareness about the urgent need for better research and early detection. We envision a future where no one else must lose their father to pancreatic cancer, therefore we are completing this fundraising challenge to safeguard the future of patients and their families and to honour our Dad.

Rafe Colman-Chadwick (19), a school friend of Jack and Jessica, will set oﬀ on March 7th for a gruelling 15-day trek to Everest Base Camp, raising funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK in tribute to Mr. Broad, a much-loved teacher and community leader who inspired thousands of young people throughout his career.

Tim Broad, former headteacher of Western Primary School in Harrogate, was a pillar of the community, guiding his school to an outstanding Ofsted rating and providing reassurance to pupils and families during the pandemic. He had only two months to enjoy his retirement before his passing. His impact on generations of students is reflected in the outpouring of tributes since his death.

Rafe’s journey is particularly poignant as Mr. Broad undertook a similar trek in the Himalayas in his twenties.