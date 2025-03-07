Pinewoods designated as a Asset of Community Value

North Yorkshire Council have designated The Pinewoods as an Asset of Community Value.

This is the 3rd time that The Pinewoods have been given this status, with the original awards via Harrogate Council being awarded in 2015 and 2020, each for the maximum 5 year period allowed under The Localism Act. As such this designation will exist until 2030 where it again can be reapplied for.

The full council report highlights how popular The Pinewoods are to visitors and residents alike, and also acknowledges the important work undertaken by the Pinewoods Conservation Group.

Neil Hind, Chair of Pinewoods Conservation Group said: We are pleased that The Pinewoods has maintained its important status of an Asset of Community Value. The council report confirms that the woodland is of critical value to the residents of Harrogate and that the work of the charity is acknowledged and appreciated. We know that development threats remain to the woodland and this additional legal protection is vital in maintaining its future.

North Yorkshire Council Parks and Ground commented that “there has been a further increase in community activity. The Pinewoods Conservation Group have added a regular Sunday working party on top of their existing activities, that began in the summer of 2024”.

The report also states that it was evident that The Pinewoods was used by a large number of people from different demographics on a daily basis, for recreational and social activity.

The Pinewoods Conservation Group committee have said that the appreciates the continued support from volunteers and the wider community in the continued maintenance, management and conservation of The Pinewoods.