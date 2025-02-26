Special Constables needed by North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) are encouraging people that can spare 16 hours a month to join them as a Special Constable.

As a Special Constable no two days are ever the same, you could be arresting wanted people, attending crime prevention events, searching for missing people or attending emergency incidents, and more.

Being a Special Constable offers the chance to make a real difference to people’s lives. Specials – as they are known – have the same power, uniform and responsibilities as regular police officers but volunteer on a part-time basis.

NYP is looking for adults of any age, and from all walks of life, but you must be hard-working with a genuine interest in policing. Opportunities are available across the whole of North Yorkshire – from the coast to the dales.

This is a great chance to gain specialist training, expertise and confidence – and to make new friends and colleagues. Special Constable Natalia Danvers, who was 34-years-old when she joined North Yorkshire Police, comments:

“I’ve always wanted to work for the police but being a single parent, I would have struggled with shift patterns, mainly night shifts. I joined as a Special Constable so that I can get experience and knowledge with a potential idea of joining as a regular officer in the future.”

Benefits include:

Unrivalled training opportunities in partnership with The Open University, replicating that undertaken by those joining the force as regular (paid) police officers.

Future career opportunities within the force, as the skills gained can be directly transferred to joining as a regular (paid) police officer.

Options to join a specialist team such as Roads Policing or Rural Crime once the initial training, tutorship and probation period is complete.

But the most compelling reason for applying must be the personal satisfaction gained by helping someone in their hour of need. Drew Mansell, who was 24-years-old when he started training as a Special Constable, says:

“I’ve come to see that the most meaningful moments aren’t always about the fast-paced action but often come from the quieter, more personal interactions. Being there for someone when they’re at their lowest—whether that means helping someone lost, preventing a theft, or sitting with someone in crisis, even in the pouring rain or freezing snow—can truly change someone’s life, and that’s incredibly fulfilling.”​

North Yorkshire Police Special Constable Chief Officer, Sharron Moverley-Holmes, adds:

“Being a Special Constable is a volunteering opportunity that is genuinely like no other. We see people from all walks of life joining and each and every one of them brings something unique to the role and gains training, expertise and confidence – as well as new friends and colleagues.

“If you’re in two minds about applying, I’d say go for it. You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Applications are open until Tuesday 25 March 2025 – for more details visit northyorkshire.police.uk