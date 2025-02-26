Harrogate Harmony Choir charity concert for Friends of Harrogate Hospital

Harrogate Harmony Choir have organised a charity concert in support of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

Thursday 20 March 2025

The Oatlands, 1 Coronation Grove, Harrogate HG2 8BU

The concert starts at 7.00pm

Entry is £10 per person to be paid on the door by cash or card. It is important that you book your place in advance with Leo on 07545 499326 or at tickets@harrogateharmony.org.uk

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital were formed in 1966 with the aim is to raise money to provide equipment and facilities for Harrogate Hospital, which could not be funded through the NHS budget, to enhance the patient experience.