Appeal following Rufforth collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision that occurred on the morning of Sunday 23 February 2025.

It happened at approximately 05.40am on the B1224 Wetherby Road on the bend before you enter the village.

A light brown VW Passat collided with a pedestrian who was pushing a shopping trolley. The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, suffered significant injuries and was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the Passat, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

The B1224 was closed until 12.30pm to allow for collision investigation work to take place at the scene.

Police say they are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen this pedestrian in the hours leading up to the collision, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision which has not already spoken with us.

If you can help, please email mike.rowan@northyorkshire.police.uk and MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250033201 when passing information.