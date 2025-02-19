Harrogate Theatre Choir is celebrating a 15 Year Love Affair with Musicals

Mark your calendars and prepare to be swept off your feet as Harrogate Theatre Choir proudly presents ‘15:The Musicals’, its Anniversary Celebration Concert. Taking place on 9 March 2025, at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, this spectacular event promises an unforgettable night which will take you on a musical journey.

The choir had to cancel their 10th-anniversary celebrations back in 2020, due to the pandemic, so they are now more eager than ever to commemorate this milestone with both old and new fans alike. The evening will feature a rich repertoire of well loved songs from some of the contemporary musicals produced over the last 15 years, together with a selection of songs from the choir’s favourite shows. The audience can expect songs from Les Misérables, Chess, Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, A Chorus Line, and Wicked, to name just a few.

Last year’s successful ‘Sound of Musicals’ tour saw the choir raise over £1800 for local charities, showcasing their commitment to giving back to the community. This year, in keeping with their charitable spirit, the Anniversary Concert will support the Harrogate Homeless Project. For over 30 years this renowned local charity has been providing vital services to those experiencing homelessness, as well as the support they need to move towards independent living.

Whether you’re a lifelong Musical Theatre enthusiast or a newcomer to the magic of musicals, this concert promises to be a dazzling showcase of wonderful music and talent. Expect show-stopping numbers and heartwarming moments.

Andrew Forsyth, Chair of Harrogate Theatre Choir, said: We hope the people of Yorkshire will come and be part of this remarkable celebration. Combine a musical evening with the joy of giving back to the community. Don’t miss the chance to witness the Harrogate Theatre Choir at their very best—it’s an event not to be missed!

Harrogate Theatre Choir was founded in 2010

HTC is the longest established Theatre Choir in the UK

HTC is a mixed SATB choir

Musical Director is Catherine Field-Leather

HTC put on their own concerts in Harrogate and surrounding areas and are also available for private functions

Debut album released October 2020

