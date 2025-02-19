Buy your garden waste licence for this season’s collections

Residents across North Yorkshire can now pay for their garden waste licence ahead of this year’s collections starting in March.

North Yorkshire Council is offering a licence for the 2025 season, which runs between March and November, at a cost of £49.

The licence covers one 240-litre wheelie bin to be emptied fortnightly. Anyone who would like to have more than one bin emptied can pay for a licence for each additional bin.

Depending on where they live, some residents may be provided with an equivalent number of compostable liners or sacks and bags.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: Our garden waste collection service provides a cost-effective way of the disposal of garden waste. As the service starts in March, we are encouraging residents to get a licence in plenty of time. Although they can still pay for a licence at any time during the season, their collections will not start until their licence arrives and is displayed on their bin.

When residents buy a licence, they will receive a licence pack within 14 days. To make a payment and for more information about the garden waste service, including collection dates, visit the council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/garden-waste

Residents who do not have enough garden waste for a fortnightly collection can compost at home or take it to one of the 20 household waste recycling centres across North Yorkshire.

The council has an offer for a low-cost compost bin, and further information is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/composting

More information about the council’s waste recycling centres is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/household-waste-recycling-centres