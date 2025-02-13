North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches new school packages to coincide with Railway 200

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is inviting schools on a unique educational adventure with its newly enhanced school packages. Designed to provide an immersive and interactive learning experience, the heritage railway has introduced tiered systems to ensure schools can tailor their visit to suit different budgets and educational needs. The new packages are launching to coincide with Railway 200, the nationwide campaign celebrating 200 years since the birth of the modern railway.

The NYMR winds through the North York Moors National Park through unique landscapes and Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), offering students a hands-on learning experience that connects them with history, science, engineering, and geography. The school packages have been developed in collaboration with teachers and community groups to ensure they align with cross-curricular objectives while keeping students engaged with fun and practical activities.

The new 2025 schools pricing and packaging includes:

Option 1 – Journey (£8 per child)

Includes a memorable heritage railway journey. One free adult per 10 children; additional adults £10 each.

Option 2 – Journey & Facilitated Workshop (£10.50 per child)

Includes a heritage railway journey plus a hands-on facilitated workshop in our dedicated Learning Coach (maximum of 32 pupils for workshops). One free adult per 10 children; additional adults £10 each.

Option 3 – Journey & Self-Led Activity (£9 per child)

Includes a heritage railway journey plus the opportunity to complete a self-led activity such as our Just the Ticket trail suitable for KS1 and KS2. One free adult per 10 children; additional adults £10 each.

Macey Palmer, Learning and Interpretation Officer at the NYMR, said: Education is at the forefront of our mission at the NYMR. Our new tiered school packages ensure that learning outside the classroom is both accessible, engaging, and inspiring. Whether pupils are exploring our interactive station trails, participating in hands-on workshops, or simply experiencing the magic of steam travel, our goal is to create unforgettable learning experiences that bring history to life.

To help schools plan their visit, the NYMR offers a free familiarisation visit for teachers and community group leaders.

To book a school trip or to find out more, email learning@nymr.co.uk or visit www.nymr.co.uk.