Q&A with comedian Stuart Laws, ahead of his Knaresborough date

After an acclaimed sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe run that received 9 x 4-star reviews and a British Comedy Guide Recommendation, performer, writer-director and comedy polymath Stuart Laws (nominee Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show, Comedian Choice Best Show) takes his most personal show yet on a national tour.

Often behind the revelations of others (as director of specials for, among others, James Acaster, Sindhu Vee, Nish Kumar and Rosie Jones), in Stuart Laws Has To Be Joking? Stuart talks about receiving a diagnosis of autism. Taking us on a revelatory and hilarious journey, Stuart examines how his relationships play out, effectively taking his audience on a date, and catches up on the fact that he didn’t know who he was for almost 40 years. Happily, Stuart now has a chance to not only connect with himself properly but be what he can be for someone else.

Stuart Laws Has To Be Joking? also features big pigs, out of place horses, a comparison between British and American toilets, and why Colombian conveniences are a different ball game altogether.

Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

Wednesday 19th March, 2025 @ 7.30pm

https://www.seetickets.com/event/stuart-laws-has-to-be-joking-/hyde-park-book-club/3232259?preview=true

The Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough

Friday 25th April, 2025 @ 8pm

https://www.frazertheatre.co.uk/events/stuart-laws-has-to-be-joking-on-25-04-2025

How did you get started in comedy?

Well, it all started when I was invited along to a science fair in a tall skyscraper in the big city. There was a display of a genetically modified comedian that the scientist believed could cure disease. Unfortunately, there was a power cut and that comedian broke free, and in that period of chaos, it bit me. For a few years I didn’t really notice any particular negative side effects but then I started to ask my friends what they did for work, whether they were drinking that night etc., and I couldn’t stop observing things. Then one day, like a salmon, I was drawn to an open mic, flapping and gasping and the rest is history.

Tell us about the show?

Last year I started telling the truth on stage for the first time (despite what my answer to the first question may otherwise suggest) and it got me the best response and reviews for a show yet. Then I was confirmed as autistic and got into a new relationship. So, this show is an exploration of relationships, with myself, audiences, friends, and romantically. It’s from the perspective of a 40-year-old man who has just discovered he’s autistic and therefore different to what he thought he was. But you know: stupid and funny.

How have audiences reacted? / What’s the “best date” you have been on with your audience?

So, the show takes the structure of a relationship, with me and the audience starting out awkwardly flirting on a first date before going steady and getting more serious.

Audiences have been really great, doing it every day in Edinburgh was a delight and it became a really fun change in every show – reacting to how the audience engaged and taking the show into unexpected places occasionally. One particular show went off the rails early when I asked someone “what’s the most normal thing that’s deeply unsettled you?” and they replied, “that our bones are wet”. That was 5 minutes in, and it was chaos there on out and I loved it.

Tell us more about the other hats you wear / other projects?

I just directed James Acaster‘s HBO and Sky comedy special Hecklers Welcome. Along with that I directed Sindhu Vee and Rosie Jones’s new specials to be released soon, as well as directing Ed Gamble‘s new special to be released later this year. I love directing comedy specials and live comedy shows and feel that being a stand-up and director gives me the best of both worlds of being able to take on board the things I say when I’m directing into my own stand-up but then also learning from these incredible comedians about how they write, how they perform and how they do such brilliant comedy.

I’m also excited to play in the charity Taskmaster football game in May at Chesham United, having been on the losing team last year it’s time for revenge.

What else is new for you in 2025?

I’m going to be doing shows and directing in the USA this year and I’m excited to have my stand-up comedy special Stuart Laws? Is That Guy Still Going? be released by 800 Pound Gorilla, the largest comedy label in the USA. Can’t wait to perform to American audiences and watch their faces panic as I keep saying words like geezer and Wagamama whilst responding “alright?” to anyone who says hello to me.

What was a fun show from your last tour?

In Manchester I didn’t have a support act so I told the audience I would do the full hour show in the first half, have a break and then come back and do a Q&A for anyone who remained. I also told them that if they felt like they had got their money’s worth they’d be free to leave in the break. Everyone came back and we did another 35 minutes of loose chat, questions about the show, about stand up and some new material that sprung from the chat. Loved it. Will do it again at some dates on this tour