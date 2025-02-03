North Yorkshire Moors Railway announces season opening for 2025

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is excited to announce its main 2025 season opening on 31st March, inviting visitors to experience the heritage and beauty of one of Britain’s most beloved railways. This year, the NYMR will be proudly taking part in the national Railway 200 celebrations, marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway in the UK, with an exciting line-up of events and experiences.

Alongside its packed programme of events for 2025, the heritage railway attraction has made some changes to the season ahead with a revised timetable:

Off-Peak (April–June & September–October): Services will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Peak (Easter, July & August): Services will run seven days a week.

For the year ahead, the NYMR has crafted a schedule of events for visitors of all ages, ensuring an exciting year for rail enthusiasts and families alike.

Events during 2025 include:

15-23 February: Half-Term Fun with North Eastern Railway Petrol-Electric Autocar No. 3170

22-30 March: Visiting Engine No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley

31 March: Main 2025 Season Opening

31 March: Railway 200 Spring Trail Starts

5-8 & 10-13 April: Visiting Engine No. 45596 Bahamas

5-21 April: Easter Fun including 200 Mile Challenge

12-15 June: Annual Diesel Gala

22 July – 31 August: Summer Holiday Fun

12-21 September: Heritage Open Days

25-28 September: Annual Steam Gala

25 October – 2 November: Ghost Train & Autumn Family Fun

29, 30 November, 6, 7, 13, 14 & 20-24 December: Santa Specials

The triumphant return of the Diesel Gala in 2024 was a highlight for NYMR, and its inclusion in the 2025 calendar highlights its popularity. Meanwhile, the Annual Steam Gala remains a beloved event, promising to attract enthusiasts from across the country, and will continue to showcase the best of the heritage railway, delighting enthusiasts and families alike.

The NYMR is also looking forward to legendary engines visiting, including the return of No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley and welcoming No. 45596 Bahamas for the first time. Sir Nigel Gresley is the 100th Gresley Pacific locomotive, celebrated for its record-breaking 112 mph run in 1959, returns in early spring. Bahamas will also be a special visiting locomotive – a marvel of British steam engineering, this locomotive has been instrumental in the ‘Return to Steam’ movement and promises to captivate audiences in April.

Specialist tours, including ghost-themed evening trains during Halloween and festive services over the Christmas period, are also in development. These new additions reflect NYMR’s commitment to creating memorable and inclusive experiences for all its visitors.

Laura Strangeway, CEO of the NYMR, said: 2025 is set to be a momentous year for the NYMR as we join the nation in celebrating Railway 200. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to bring together an exciting calendar of events, including the return of beloved galas, iconic locomotives, and fresh experiences designed to engage visitors of all ages. We’re incredibly proud of our heritage and look forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate with us.

New 2025 fares mean that visitors to the NYMR can get a 10% discount on their tickets if booked online four days in advance of their visit. Two children go free on a Family Ticket and under 4’s go free.

In 2024 NYMR received £400,000 from Gift Aid donations. As a registered charity (#501388) donations are vital to the NYMR. 2025 fares include an optional 10% donation on standard fares. As a thank you for selecting this fare, visitors will be able to collect a ‘Thank you Voucher’ on the day of their visit, which they can spend in NYMR’s station tearooms and gift shops – it is worth 15% of the ticket price paid.