Harrogate Town AFC sign Tom Cursons

Harrogate Town AFC can confirm the signing of highly rated striker Tom Cursons, for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has scored an impressive 25 goals in 30 appearances for Ilkeston this season, building on an impressive second half of the 2023/24 campaign where he netted 12 in ten.

“I’m delighted, the chance to play full-time football in the EFL is something I’ve dreamed of, so to be here now with it all signed feels really good.” Cursons explained.

“I want to come in and affect things straight away, play a part and score goals for the team.

“It’ll probably take a few days and a few training sessions for it to properly sink in but it’s a really exciting time for me.”

Prior to his move to Ilkeston, Cursons had featured for Barwell and Met Police and signs a two-and-a-half year contract with the club, despite interest from elsewhere in the EFL.

Head of Player Recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: “We’ve been aware of Tom for a while now, he’s got a great reputation as a goalscorer, is current top scorer in his league and we’re delighted he’s chosen to sign for us.

“We like his profile, he’s robust, mobile and we were really impressed with what we saw when we’ve been to watch him.

“The front line is an area we wanted to strengthen and we now feel we have really good options up there.”

When he wasn’t scoring goals for Ilkeston, Cursons is a sports coach and is a sport and exercise science graduate from NTU and is studying MSc Clinical Nutrition at the University of Nottingham.

Tom will wear the number 25 shirt at Town and is eligible for Saturday’s trip to Doncaster, subject to FA and EFL approval.