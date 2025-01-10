Two in court after stealing from a vehicle

A man has been jailed, and another has been handed a community order just over 24 hours after stealing from a vehicle in Harrogate.

The incident was reported at 7.30am on (Wednesday, 8 January 2024), after a small business owner discovered their vehicle had been targeted overnight.

Thanks to CCTV footage provided by the victim and assistance from the public, officers quickly identified two suspects, who were arrested by 4pm the same day.

Both suspects were charged and remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today, where they pleaded guilty.

Robert Rutherford (45), of Bower Street, Harrogate, was sentenced to four weeks in prison, to be served consecutively to an unrelated sentence, bringing his total custodial period to 20 weeks. He was also ordered to pay £239 in costs.

Joel Rayiru (39), of no fixed address, was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £199 in costs.

Detective Sergeant Holly Grosvenor from our Harrogate & Craven Investigation Hub said: Theft of tools and equipment causes significant disruption to victims, especially small business owners who rely on them to earn a living. This swift outcome demonstrates our commitment to tackling these crimes and ensuring those responsible face justice.

During the recovery of the stolen items, officers also found a blue Makita drill that does not belong to the victim.

If you believe this drill may be yours or you have experienced a theft using similar methods, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 12250004142.