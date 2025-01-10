Efforts to counter extreme weather and keep county on move

A wide-ranging and co-ordinated effort is continuing to ensure that North Yorkshire is kept on the move during the most extreme weather conditions in seven years.

North Yorkshire Council’s staff has been working alongside volunteers to ensure that the county’s roads and footpaths can remain open following days of freezing temperatures after snow swept across Britain last weekend.

Heavy snow, widespread ice, and torrential downpours have created treacherous conditions across North Yorkshire, posing a test for essential council services.

Icy conditions and sub-zero temperatures are set to continue for the next few days, and the council’s highways teams are working around the clock to deliver its winter service.