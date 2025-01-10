Efforts to counter extreme weather and keep county on move

A wide-ranging and co-ordinated effort is continuing to ensure that North Yorkshire is kept on the move during the most extreme weather conditions in seven years.
North Yorkshire Council’s staff has been working alongside volunteers to ensure that the county’s roads and footpaths can remain open following days of freezing temperatures after snow swept across Britain last weekend.
Heavy snow, widespread ice, and torrential downpours have created treacherous conditions across North Yorkshire, posing a test for essential council services.
Icy conditions and sub-zero temperatures are set to continue for the next few days, and the council’s highways teams are working around the clock to deliver its winter service.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said:
The council is currently battling the most extreme winter conditions we’ve seen since the ‘Beast from the East’ in 2018.
Our crews are working round the clock across our vast, rural county to deal with snow, ice and freezing temperatures as low as -12C.
Conditions in the west of North Yorkshire, including in and around Harrogate and the Dales, are proving particularly challenging.
Our gritting teams and farming contractors have been working extremely hard to treat roads, refill grit bins and clear footpaths around shops, schools and hospitals.
We have already diverted extra manpower to this effort, with waste and parks staff supporting our operations.
Unfortunately, snow drifts are frustrating our efforts to keep roads clear, while the sub-zero temperatures have been so extreme that the effectiveness of salt on roads and footpaths has been impacted.
Although the snow has stopped, the freezing conditions are expected to continue for the next couple of days.
While we are doing all we can to ensure that roads and footpaths are treated and cleared, we would ask people to take extra care while they are out. We thank the public for their understanding.