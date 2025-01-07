Emaciated dog ‘dumped to die’ near Tadcaster on Christmas Day has a loving new home

Rosie enjoyed a day full of love and festivities after RSPCA rescue.

An emaciated dog who was abandoned on Christmas Day in such an appalling state she was lucky to be found alive is now enjoying life in a new and loving home thanks to the RSPCA.

Lurcher Rosie was barely responsive when she was discovered hidden in a hedgerow at Spen Common Lane near Tadcaster, in North Yorkshire, on Christmas Day morning last year by a woman who was out walking her own dog/

She was hidden from view but was sniffed out by the walker’s pet dog and the woman was able to carry her home before she was rushed for emergency veterinary treatment.

Rosie was emaciated, had a serious leg infection and had a number of puncture wounds over her body with purple antibiotic spray on her body where crude attempts had been made to treat the wounds.

It was touch and go whether she would survive but Rosie battled her injuries and was nursed back to health by dedicated staff at the York, Harrogate and district branch of the RSPCA who then went on to find her a new home.

Now she is loving her new life with Emily White and her husband Curtis along with their rescue German Shepherd, Queenie aged 13, at their home in Selby, North Yorkshire.

The RSPCA is highlighting Rosie’s story as part of its Join The Christmas Rescue campaign – which aims to raise funds to help other animals in need. It comes at a time when the charity is facing its busy period in winter when pet abandonments soar. The RSPCA revealed last month that 20,999 abandonment reports were made to its emergency line in 2023, compared to 16,118 in 2020 – a rise of 30% in just three years.

Emily said: Rosie is such a sweetheart – she is so affectionate and loves nothing more than jumping in bed in the morning and giving us kisses. She loves snuggling up to Queenie on the sofa. They are great friends and really enjoy each other’s company. It’s a delight to see how happy she is now compared to how she was found.

Emily said the couple initially were looking on the RSPCA Find A Pet website as they wanted a friend for Queenie who they felt needed canine company and a dog she could cuddle up the sofa with.

They visited the York branch in February with Queenie and asked to see Rosie, aged about five, who was still being rehabilitated so it was unsure if she would be ready for rehoming at that point. But once the dog’s met they hit it off immediately and staff were happy for them to take Rosie home for the evening to see if they would bond overnight.

Emily said: Rosie came to the house and the first thing she did was jump on the sofa and put her head on a pillow – it was like she was saying ‘this is my spot and I am staying’.“She hit it off with Queenie and is a really calming influence on her so it was a fantastic friendship from the off – so we immediately adopted her. She loves other dogs and when out walking she will happily greet them but she is still nervous around people which is understandable after how she was found. But we are making progress and she is taking baby steps. She enjoyed a few days at the seaside with us and Queenie recently and she was happy to walk down the main streets full of people – she was a little nervous but is getting so much better. She also loves children and loves spending time with my step daughter Evie who is four. We are so pleased with Rosie’s rescue which is why we are supporting the RSPCA’s Join The Christmas Rescue campaign – to help them continue their life-saving work and rescue many animals in need, rehabilitate them and find them new homes.

Emily is a canine hydrotherapist and uses water-based activity to help treat dogs with a range of conditions such as arthritis. Rosie and Queenie both go to work with her and are lucky enough to enjoy the water treatment themselves and also get pampered too.

She added: They love coming to work and enjoy some water fun – then they get shampooed and groomed and have their teeth cleaned – they just get a full on pampering and love it! Both are lucky and are getting the life they deserve.

This Christmas Rosie will be treated to plenty of festivities with her new family – which is in complete contrast to last year when she was rushed for urgent veterinary treatment by RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer James Dack and was put on a drip and given 24-hour care.

Ruth McCabe, animal centre manager at the York branch, said: It was touch and go whether Rosie would survive but this brave little girl fought hard and came out the other side. We knew nothing about her past and she was left quite traumatised by what she had gone through. She had been sprayed with pink and purple antibacterial spray by whoever dumped her in the ditch that night and this had stained her fur and there was a serious concern that her infected leg would have to be amputated but fortunately this was not the case. In our care Rosie was the sweetest, most adorable dog you could wish for and gained confidence around other dogs so it is great she has Queenie as a companion. She looks a picture of health and we are delighted she is loving life in a new home – this Christmas Day will certainly be different to last year’s and we are thrilled for her. It was so nice to see her on a recent visit to our branch.

James said: Rosie was extremely fortunate to be discovered as she was found in a quiet country lane and there were very few people around. She was hidden from view and if the dog walker’s pet had not sniffed her out I am sure she would not have been found in time. We’re not sure how long she’d been lying there – possibly overnight – and as well as all her injuries it was extremely cold. She had clearly been dumped and left to die. There had been an attempt to treat her wounds with an antiseptic spray, but whoever callously abandoned her has probably thought, ‘she’s injured, she’s on her way out, I’ll just leave her’.

The person who abandoned her has never been found and anyone with information should call on 0300 123 8018.

To help the RSPCA rescue more animals like Rosie visit rspca.org.uk/winterappeal