Dunsby Family announce the passing of Brian

DUNSBY, Brian Leslie – 22 January 1940 to 4 January 2025

With heavy hearts the family of Brian Leslie Dunsby announce his sudden passing on January 4, 2025, peacefully in his home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, UK, shortly before his 85th birthday.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Beryl, their three children, Martin, Adrian and Carolyn and their six grandchildren.

Brian and Beryl met while students at the University of Birmingham and married on October 13, 1962. They worked together to support the business community throughout their marriage of over 62 years. Brian was a wonderful, committed husband, best friend and business partner and he will be deeply missed.

Brian will be remembered by his three surviving children as a loving father that encouraged them to seize every opportunity and pursue their dreams.

Brian was overjoyed with the addition of grandchildren to his life. He was so happy to be able to visit with all his grandchildren around the world. He looked forward to these trips immensely and they brought him great joy.

Brian was a dynamic businessman who turned his skills and energy into helping the business community in Harrogate and beyond. His contributions were recognized formally by the Queen. He received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Promotion in 2008 and was appointed OBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours. Businesses in Harrogate and Yorkshire have benefited from his initiatives over the many years.

His passing is keenly felt, but his contributions will stand the test of time.

Details of the funeral service will be released in due course.

Mr Dunsby was a successful entrepreneur who helped other entrepreneurs to start-up and grow their businesses. For his commitment to business and the community, Mr Dunsby was made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2017. The recognition followed his receipt of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Promotion in 2008.

Mr Dunsby was best known in the local business community for his 14 years as CEO of Harrogate Chamber of Trade and Commerce (later Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC)), which grew significantly under his tenure.

HDCC chief executive Martin Mann said: Brian was a huge part of the Harrogate business community. He was a force for good, working tirelessly on projects that would improve life for so many people. As well as the work he did publicly, there was much more that he and Beryl did for others that most people never knew about, such as volunteering with the Food Angels. His sheer determination and work ethic were unequalled. Brian continued to be active and engaged in business throughout his life, attending his final full Chamber meeting along with Beryl in October, and a meeting with Leeds Bradford Airport in November. In his many years as our transport spokesman, he was as dedicated as he was with every role he undertook, encyclopaedic in his knowledge, and a formidable campaigner when he could see what needed to be done. Brian’s influence on the Chamber was evident to see when I joined in 2014 and he left it in fine form for those of us who have followed on from him since 2016. We will miss him terribly and will always be grateful for all that he did for us, and for Harrogate.

His influence in the Yorkshire business community also saw him work with fellow entrepreneur Mark Lancaster to set up Harrogate Business Market, later Yorkshire Business Market, which attracted 100 exhibitors and 1,000 attendees each spring.

Mr Lancaster said: The first time I met Brian was at a Harrogate Chamber of Trade and Commerce meeting in 1999. Little did I know that we would work together for nearly 20 years on so many projects to develop the Chamber and actively promote Harrogate. He was truly one-of-a-kind, extremely dedicated to every project he was involved with and will be missed by the numerous organisations he and Beryl supported over the years. My deepest sympathies are with Beryl and the family.

Mr Dunsby was also an active campaigner for improved transport links in and to Harrogate, establishing the Harrogate Line Supporters Group to push for increased rail service frequency to York and London. Having succeeded in these aims, Mr Dunsby continued to push for further improvements and remained transport spokesman for Harrogate Chamber.

More widely, Mr Dunsby was known as the founder of Harrogate Christmas Market in 2012, which rapidly grew to welcome more than 85,000 visitors across four days. Importantly to the organisers, it supported local retail and hospitality businesses at a vital time of year, and raised more than £90,000 for local charities and good causes during its eight years.

At the same time, he worked closely with then-Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate John Fox to raise funds for the town’s annual festive lights display through the voluntary group Harrogate at Christmas, which ran from 2012 until 2020, when the responsibility was passed to Harrogate BID.

John Fox said: I recall meeting Brian Dunsby several times in my Mayoral year, 2008-9. He was really committed to supporting local businesses and developing Harrogate. It was the switch-on of the Harrogate Christmas lights that started our working relationship. Brian was keen to find a better way of funding the Christmas lights for Harrogate which led to the formation of Harrogate at Christmas. We wanted to increase the number of visitors to the town further and Brian came up with the idea of the Harrogate Christmas Market. Harrogatonians can be grateful to Brian for bringing the direct LNER service from London to Harrogate. Brian set up Harrogate Line Supporters Group campaigning for electrification and direct trains from Harrogate to London. It was due to their persistent campaigning under Brian’s leadership that we now have the excellent rail service to and from Harrogate. Brian was a great friend and colleague for the last 17 years and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Beryl and their family at this very sad time.

Prior to his public roles in Harrogate, Mr Dunsby was a successful businessman. A chartered chemical engineer, he established Silvaperl Products Limited, with his wife Beryl and co-founder Donald Cook, in 1977 and grew it to become a nationally-recognised range of horticultural growing media.

After selling the firm to the brand leader, J Arthur Bowers, in 1987, Brian and Beryl founded Perlex Associates, offering advice and training to entrepreneurs and small businesses across Yorkshire. Perlex Associates also offered membership support services to organisations in the UK and Ireland.

Locally, nationally and internationally Mr Dunsby worked tirelessly to promote small business and raise the professionalism of small business advisers.

He became Chief Executive of the Institute of Business Advisers in 1992. In 1999 Mr Dunsby was elected a Director of the International Council of Small Business and organised their World Conference in 2003.

From 2001-2006, he was elected to the Governing Body of the World Association of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises). In 2001, he was elected a Director of the UK Institute for Small Business & Entrepreneurship and organised their annual International Entrepreneurship Conferences for 2004-2008.

During the 2001–2006 period, he was on the governing body of the World Association of SMEs.

Mr Dunsby was also the secretary of the John Innes Manufactures Association (JIMA), until he retired from that role after 32 years of involvement with the organization in 2010.