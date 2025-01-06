North Yorkshire Council to Deliver Briefing to Local Businesses

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) invites businesses and community leaders to a critical conversation about the future of North Yorkshire at its first meeting of the year on Monday, 13th January from 5.30pm to 8pm at Rudding Park.

The event will feature keynote speakers Councillor Carl Les, Leader of North Yorkshire Council, and Richard Flinton, Chief Executive. Cllr Les and Mr Flinton will provide exclusive insights into the ongoing devolution process, its impact on local businesses to date, and its plans for the region’s future growth and prosperity.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns, network with fellow business leaders, and shape the future of North Yorkshire by contributing their voice to this crucial conversation.

This event is open to both HDCC members and first time visitors; both need to register their attendance in advance via the Chamber website: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events

Phill Holdsworth, HDCC President said: This event provides a timely opportunity for important dialogue between regional leaders and representatives of local organisations. Attendees will benefit from crucial insights from North Yorkshire Council in the wake of last year’s general election, and local devolution. We encourage business leaders to take this unique opportunity to shape the future of our town and region.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is a local business organisation committed to supporting and promoting the success of its members and the wider local community. You can find out more about their work and monthly meetings at https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/