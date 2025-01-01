Harrogate Town AFC signing of Newport midfielder Bryn Morris

Harrogate Town AFC have confirmed the signing of Newport County midfielder Bryn Morris for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old signs a long term deal with the club and will be available for the trip to Barrow on Saturday 4th January, subject to international clearance.

Bryn Morris said: I’m delighted to be here and looking forward to getting going. The Manager explained to me what the club was like and the kind of people they have here, honest hard working lads, and explained where he sees me fitting into that. I like to get forward and show my range of passing and energy, I’ll always give 100% and try and help the team where I can. Over the last few seasons in this league we’ve seen anyone can beat anyone and it’s now about putting a run together, getting some form and you never know where that can take you.

Hartlepool born Morris spent the first part of his career at Middlesbrough, signing at age eight and making his first team debut in 2013.

During his time at The Riverside Morris would gain EFL experience out on loan at Burton Albion, Coventry, York and Walsall, before making a permanent move to Shrewsbury in 2017.

Permanent moves to Portsmouth and Burton Albion would follow before the combative midfielder made the switch to Grimsby in 2022, where he would help The Mariners reach the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup.

At the start of the 2023/24 season Morris made the move to Newport County where he would become a mainstay in The Exiles midfield, contributing eight goals in all competitions.

Morris departs Rodney Parade after an impressive first half of the 24/25 season, highlighted by a hat-trick against MK Dons in December.

Manager Simon Weaver said: He’s a quality player and is the type we need in the centre of midfield to try and control games more. We’ve followed his progress for many years and know he’s a gifted footballer with good presence, a great range of passing and a real competitive attitude. He’s been outstanding for Newport this season, it’s a big addition to us and a real plus point to do it so early in the window.

Transfer is subject to EFL and FA approval.

Morris will wear the number 28 shirt at Town.