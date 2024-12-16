Harrogate 22 Leeds Tykes 47

Saturday 14 December 2024 – By sheer coincidence, this was Sam Brady’s 250th appearance for Harrogate and his brother Jake’s 100th appearance for Leeds Tykes. However, it was Jake who went home with the points.

Harrogate started fast and scored their first try in the 4th minute through Amrit Sharma in the right-hand corner. Leeds’ response came 5 minutes later through Ewan Evans, converted by James Watts.

Eliah Chitiyo got his first try for Tykes in the 30th minute, following a mid-field break, converted by Watts, before Sharma got Gate’s second 5 minutes later.

Leeds stretched their lead with 2 further tries just before half-time. Firstly, from the kick-off following Sharma’s try, Gate looked to clear within their own 22. Unfortunately, the clearance kick was charged down, enabling Ben Dixon to collect the bouncing ball and cross unopposed. Then Adam Brown got the bonus point try following another mid-field break. Both tries were converted by Watts, to give Leeds at 26 – 10 lead at the break.

In the second half, Chitiyo got his second, converted by Kit Keith, before Maycock responded for Harrogate. Having won a scrum against the head, Charlie Venables extended Tykes’ lead in the 61st minute, converted by Keith, but Harrogate again responded 5 minutes later with Martin Dodds getting their 4th try, coming from a lineout win and drive, converted by Tom Steene.

Gate pressed again, and under a penalty advantage, forced Leeds to touch down behind their own line in the 73rd minute. Play was therefore called back for the penalty, but nothing was forthcoming.

Chitiyo completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute, running in from about 40 metres following a flowing move down the left. Keith converted, thus making the final score 47 – 22 in Leeds’ favour.

Next week, Gate travel to Wharfedale for the final game of 2024. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Teams:

Harrogate: Toomey, Miller, Dobson, Brook, Sharma, Steene, Wickham, Percival, Maycock, Peace, Russell, Brady S (c), Dodds, Hill, Tomalin.

Replacements: Fretwell, Challis, Edgar, Richardson, Chell.

Leeds Tykes: Venables, Evans, Dixon, Williams Th, Chitiyo, Watts, Keith, Williams To, Brown A (c), Cordice, Brady J, Bell, Burke, Smith, Brown E.

Replacements: Yorke, Whitfield, Walker, Turagabeci, Turpin.

Referee: David Charlton (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Simon Lazenby (RFU)

Simon O’Neil (RFU)

Report from Tim Thorley, Harrogate RUFC