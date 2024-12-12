Free Family Christmas Concert with Beati from the Harrogate Choral Society

Wednesday 18 December, 4pm – 5pm

Mercer Art Gallery, 31 Swan Road, Harrogate HG1 2SA

In the beautiful setting of the Mercer Art Gallery, join Beati from the Harrogate Choral Society for an hour of Christmas Carolling and participate in a singalong too!

This is a free, drop-in event with no booking required. Please note it is standing-only, with seating available exclusively for those with access needs.

Beati is a smaller group of ten female voices who sing at various functions. Their repertoire ranges from madrigals to songs from the shows. They perform at least two concerts per year which raise funds for local charities.

These concerts provide an opportunity to perform their wide repertoire and also to provide a platform for young aspiring musicians to perform with them.

Museums.har@northyorks.gov.uk