Police are looking for a wanted man with links to Harrogate, Knaresborough and Barnsley.

Thomas Richard Lancaster, 54, is wanted in connection with harassment and making threats.

Despite ongoing enquiries, he has not yet been located.

If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency. Call 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting of him. Quote reference number 12240207417.