Wunderhorse announced as Deer Shed’s Friday night headliner

Deer Shed Festival

25 – 28 July 2025

Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire

https://deershedfestival.com

Wunderhorse, Special guests Idlewild, Anthony Szmierek, Big Special, BODEGA, Divorce, Hamish Hawk, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joan As Police Woman, King Hannah, Moonchild Sanelly, Roddy Woomble, The Unthanks, Honesty, The None, Olive Grinter, Tommy WÁ & Ugly

Plus lit & comedy from ‘In conversation with’ Stuart Murdoch, John Shuttleworth, Scummy Mummies, Frankie Monroe, Barbara Nice & Eleanor Morten

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival has announced their first bookings for their 2025 edition. The first acts scheduled to appear include headliner Wunderhorse, special guests Idlewild, plus Big Special, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joan As Police Woman, The Unthanks and more! Joining the literary line up is Stuart Murdoch, and the comedy bill will see John Shuttleworth & Scummy Mummies.

Oliver Jones, Co-founder Deer Shed Festival: We are well on the way to building another classic Deer Shed line-up for 2025. We are off to such a great start – I’m super delighted that one of the UK’s hottest bands, Wunderhorse, will be headlining on Friday night. I think a lot of people are going to get very excited about this first round of music, I certainly am!

Freshly nominated for The Album Award by Rolling Stone Magazine, Wunderhorse have seen their popularity snowball in 2024. Their 2022 debut album ‘Cub’ saw them graduate from raucous basements to show-stealing support tours with the likes of Fontaines D.C, Pixies, and Sam Fender, and a packed-out Glastonbury Woodsies tent – all in the space of a year. Their new single ‘Midas’ captures the raw power and energy that has set them apart as one of the most formidable live acts of recent years. With such a high degree of musicianship, they are a group that takes the guitar, bass, drums format and pushes it as far as it will go and yet effortlessly sits within its confines. Guitar riffs, a tight rhythm section, lyrics that convey a sense of a life lived, and loads of charisma. The Deer Shed team are beyond delighted to welcome a band who have surely had one of the most meteoric rises of recent years– this will be their first headline slot of a greenfield festival too! A much-anticipated debut for the Festival.

Joining Wunderhorse are special guests Idlewild. Scottish alt-rock veterans are gearing up to captivate fans at this year’s Deer Shed, playing in advance of expected new material later in 2025. Known for their seamless blend of poetic lyricism and raw guitar-driven anthems, Idlewild has carved out a unique space in the indie-rock landscape since their 1998 debut ‘Hope Is Important’. Their live shows strike a perfect balance between introspective ballads and electrifying riffs, making them a must-see act. Expect to hear classics like “You Held the World in Your Arms” and “American English,” alongside gems from their later albums, such as ‘Interview Music’ (2019). With frontman Roddy Woomble’s emotive vocals and the band’s dynamic chemistry, Idlewild is set to deliver a set full of heart, nostalgia, and undeniable energy. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to their sound, don’t miss Idlewild’s performance—it’s bound to be a highlight of the weekend.

Deer Shed are super excited to welcome Big Special to Baldersby Park next summer; a duo who are louder than bombs and have recently teamed up with John Grant for a headline show at the O2 Kentish Town. They will insist that you have a great show both verbally, and through the raw emotion sonically conveyed so convincingly. Words matter. History matters. People matter. And Big Special matter.

Making a very welcome return to Deer Shed is Ibibio Sound Machine, with a penultimate slot on the mainstage. No strangers to Deer Shed (remember the flash mob in 2017?), their sound has evolved since they last graced the festival, with their recently released EP ‘Black Notes’ (remixed by Joe Goddard, Hot Chip) taking an unmistakable housey sidestep. A vibrant ensemble, fusing West African rhythms with electronic beats, creating an irresistible blend of Afro-funk, disco, and modern dance music. Fronted by charismatic vocalist Eno Williams, the band draws inspiration from her Nigerian heritage, incorporating lyrics in English and Ibibio, a language of southern Nigeria. Their music features infectious grooves, brassy horns, and pulsating synths, seamlessly bridging traditional and futuristic sounds. The Deer Shed team are looking forward to how this widening of musical horizons manifests itself live.

Highly acclaimed American songwriter Joan As Police Woman returns to Europe (and Deer Shed) to perform key songs from her career alongside new music from her 2024 album. In 2018 she headlined Deer Shed’s Lodge Stage, a show that absolutely changed the musical outlook of many of the audience unfamiliar with her work. She is a unique force. ‘Sensational’ – Sunday Times, ‘a voice so wondrous and moving that it makes everyone else’s seem ordinary and mundane’ – The Guardian, ‘The coolest woman in pop’ – The Times, ‘Joan As Police Woman is one of the 21st century’s best musicians’ – The Economist. She’s a legend and Deer Shed can’t wait to have her back.

Making their third appearance at Deer Shed is The Unthanks; led by sisters Rachel and Becky Unthank. About to embark on a big tour with their new album, in 2025 they are celebrating 20 years as a band, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to have them back! They are admired for their distinctive approach to English folk music and their repertoire often draws from Northumbrian and English folk traditions, with arrangements that feel both timeless and refreshingly modern. Over the years, The Unthanks have crafted a unique sound that pays homage to folk’s past while resonating with contemporary listeners. Their sound is evocative of their past lives lived in Northumbria, not too far from Deer Shed in North Yorkshire. A perfect fit for the Festival.

Debuting at Deer Shed next summer is Scotland’s Hamish Hawk (mentored by Deer Shed favourite, King Creosote), Manchester’s spoken-word artist & rising-star Antony Szmierek, South African musician Moonchild Sanelly (bringing her signature blend of gqom, hip-hop, and Afro-punk energy to the stage) and Liverpool’s intoxicating indie rock duo King Hannah.

Also announced today are BODEGA, Divorce, Roddy Woomble, Honesty, The None, Olive Grinter, Tommy WÁ and Ugly

Announced for the lit line up is ‘In conversation with’ Stuart Murdoch; the lead singer and songwriter of indie pop band Belle and Sebastian will be discussing his first novel ‘Nobody’s Empire’.

Returning to the Big Top Comedy tent is Radio 4 favourite & comedy legend, John Shuttleworth – the fictional singer-songwriter and radio presenter from Sheffield (created and performed by English comedy actor and musician Graham Fellows). Joining him are Scummy Mummies, from the award-winning comedy duo Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn. Also announced is Yorkshire comedian and ‘Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards’ Frankie Monroe, plus Barbara Nice and Eleanor Morten.

Plus: Kapow Wrestling, Nerf Gun Arena, Wild Swimming, Sauna Sessions, Ice Baths, Wild Run, Børn of the Forest, Theatre, Cinema, Fire Side Sessions, Kayaking, Tinkertown- City of Play, Science, Sport, Workshops, Yoga and So Much More to Come!!

An innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed Festival is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed will take place on 25-28 July 2025 – tickets are on sale now

