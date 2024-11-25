HACS Construction secures a major redevelopment contract in Harrogate.

HACS Construction is undertaking a major redevelopment of offices in Harrogate on behalf of premium office space provider WorkWell.

The Copthall Bridge offices on Station Road will see 38,000 sq ft reimagined and redeveloped into a premium office environment for established SMEs and owner-operated businesses looking for one to 40 desks. It will also feature meeting rooms available for hourly rental and co-working spaces.

HACS Construction, part of the HACS Group, is an independent building and construction services contractor based in Ripley, Harrogate. It specialises in projects ranging from roads and utility infrastructure to industrial, commercial, and residential development.

Commenting on the project, Mark Smith, managing director of HACS Group, said: “WorkWell has a fantastic reputation for creating workspaces with a difference. Every part of this build has sought to create a premium environment for the businesses that will call Copthall Bridge home.”

WorkWell has invested £10.5m to redevelop a site. The firm has a long track record of designing technology-enabled workspaces that support hybrid working.

Oliver Corrigan, managing director of WorkWell, said: “We try to use local firms whenever possible, and the HACS Group were the obvious choice, having delivered notable projects across the region. We set out to raise the bar in terms of what Harrogate businesses can expect from their offices, and working closely with HACS Group, I believe we’ve developed something special.”

HACS Construction undertook design and build services, and Manchester-based Ekho Studio will manage the office fit-out.