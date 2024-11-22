Carols by Candlelight Concert stars Makaton Choir and local artists, all in support of local charity Henshaws

Local sight loss charity Henshaws are hosting their annual Carols by Candlelight Yorkshire Concert at Ripon Cathedral on 6 December 2024.

You can join Henshaws for the Carols by Candlelight Yorkshire Concert and delight in the festive atmosphere as they bring together an array of talented performers, all in support of Henshaws Society for Blind People.

Dave Steele, known widely as The Blind Poet, is hosting the event and will captivate the audience with his heartfelt poetry, reflecting his journey with visual impairment. His verses speak of resilience, hope, and the power of community.

Dave said: Hosting the Carols by Candlelight concert at Ripon Cathedral is a real privilege. This evening is all about inclusivity and community spirit, and I look forward to celebrating with everyone. The performances will reflect the strength and talents of individuals who, through Henshaws, continue to break down barriers and bring joy to us all.

The concert will also showcase an incredible performance from Henshaws Makaton Choir. This unique choir from Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre uses Makaton, a language programme that uses signs and symbols to help people communicate. Their performances are inspiring, highlighting the amazing abilities of the charity’s Artmakers with complex needs.

The amazing Leo Hicks, a gifted musician, will be bringing his exceptional talent to the stage. Known for his soulful voice and engaging performances, Leo’s music resonates with audiences, adding a special touch to the evening.

Henshaws are also lucky to have the Harrogate Spa Town Ukes joining the Carols by Candlelight Concert. Harrogate Spra Town Ukes are a lively ukulele group known for their vibrant performances and infectious energy. Their music brings a cheerful and uplifting atmosphere to any event.

The concert takes place in Ripon Cathedral, starting at 6.45pm and finishing at 9.30pm. Tickets for the Carols by Candlelight concert start at £7, and there will be mulled wine and mince pies for everyone to enjoy.

Henshaws are looking forward to celebrating the season with an evening of beautiful music and community spirit. For more information about the concert and to buy tickets, please see Henshaws’ website here.