Stars of classical music to perform in Harrogate in 2025

The Harrogate International Sunday Series returns early next year with a new programme of concerts featuring some of the best young talent in classical music.

This year’s five concerts, which run from January to April 2025, feature pianist Junyan Chen, violinist Leia Zhu, trumpet and harp duo

Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo Harper, pianist Amiri Harewood and the renowned Fibonacci Quartet.

Opening the 2025 season on Sunday, January 26 is Junyan Chen, who won the silver medal at the 2024 Leeds International Piano Competition and is one of the fastest rising stars in the piano world. Chen will perform a programme featuring pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Bartók and Liszt.

On 9 February 2025, 18-year-old violin prodigy Leia Zhu will take to the Old Swan stage for her Harrogate debut. Zhu, who made her first appearance at Newcastle City Hall at the age of just four.

Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo Harper will bring a “revelatory pairing of trumpet and harp” when they perform on 2 March 2025. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, trumpet player Akugbo made his debut at the Royal Festival Hall with Chineke! He’s joined by Harper, who has performed with the likes of the Berlin Staatskapelle and London Philharmonic Orchestra, to create a unique collaboration that blends music both past and present.

Harrogate Music Festival Young Musician and winner of the Dorothy Parkinson Memorial Award for Young British Artists 2024, Amiri Harewood returns to Harrogate by popular demand on 23 March 2025, when he will perform a new programme including Brahms’ Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op.5 alongside works by Prokofiev and Shostakovich, among others.

Bringing the 2025 programme to a close on 6 April 2025 with a grand finale is the Fibonacci Quartet. Widely regarded as one of Europe’s leading young string quartets, the Fibonacci Quartet are the only ever ensemble to win both first and audience prizes at the Premio Paolo Borciani International String Quartet Competition in Italy (2024). The quartet will perform works by Haydn, Smetana and Beethoven.