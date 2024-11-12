Harrogate Town signs Eno Nto

Eno Nto, an exciting young forward, joins Harrogate Town AFC on a month-to-month contract following a successful trail period.

Born in Derby, Enomfon Uzoma Azuma Nto came through the ranks at The Rams’ Academy and featured for the club at U18 level in their 2018/19 title winning season, as well as in the UEFA Youth League.

Nto then decided to continue his career in The USA with Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but would rejoin his boyhood club midway through the 2023/24 campaign.

Over in the states, Nto led his side’s goalscoring charts last year with 11 in 22 and proved himself to be a composed finisher.

The 22-year-old departed Derby at the end of the 2023/24 season and can play on either wing or as a striker.

Simon Weaver said: I like the look of him, he’s professional, determined and has got better and better throughout his trial. He’ll get in behind, he’ll run at people and from what I’ve seen of him in trainingi he’s a dedicated young lad who wants to have a go and so far looks the part. We need to find goalscorers and people who aren’t fearful in front of goal, we’re not scoring enough goals it’s as simple as that.

Eno will wear the number 27 shirt at Town and is available for this evening’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Blackpool.