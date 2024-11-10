Hull Ionians 25 Harrogate 23

Saturday 9 November 2024 – Harrogate travelled to Brantingham Park and, despite a valiant high-intensity performance, suffered a narrow defeat.

Gate were first out of the blocks. Charlie Metcalf kicked two penalties in the 2nd and 8th minutes to give a 6 – 0 lead.

However, Hull Ionians struck back in the 18th minute. They won a line-out and fed the ball to Sam Pocklington who crossed for the try. Lewis Minikin was successful with the extras, and was on target again with a penalty in the 27th minute when Gate was penalised for a player being taken out off the ball.

Gate’s response was then immediate. Moving the ball left in midfield, Junior Nuu provided an excellent slip pass to Kristan Dobson, who ran in from halfway. Charlie Metcalf was successful with the conversion to give Gate a 3-point lead.

Lewis Minikin levelled the scores with a penalty in the 36th minute. Then, as time in the first half came to an end, Ionians took the lead. Winning a scrum on halfway, they went into Gate’s 22 and George Mewburn went over for the try that Lewis Minikin converted.

Ionians extended their lead midway through the second half. Gate dropped the ball enabling George Mewburn to capitalise and run into Gate’s 22. A long pass then saw Will Yates cross in the corner, but the conversion was missed.

Gate responded, and following sustained forward pressure, spun the ball wide for Kodie Brook to score his first try in the 65th minute. Unfortunately, Charlie Metcalf was unsuccessful with the conversation attempt.

Gate continued to pile on the pressure, although strong Ionians’ defence and a penalty concession kept their line intact. However, they finally scored just before the end of the game, with Kodie Brook getting his second try in the left-hand corner. Rory Macnab, making his first start of the season, was unable to add the extras that would have levelled the scores.

There was just time to re-start before the final whistle. However, despite Gate getting the ball from the kick-off, Ionians held on to secure the win.

Harrogate travel to Tynedale next Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Teams:

Hull Ionians: Winch, Yates, Minikin, Britton, Boardman, Kirk, Pocklington, Edwards, Upton, Thundercliffe, Makin (c), Sanderson, Powell, Hudson, Mewburn.

Replacements: Morton, Melhuish, Stephenson, Fofie, McDaniel.

Harrogate: Metcalf, Brook, Dobson, Nuu, Chell, Toomey, Pettitt, Percival, Head, Maycock, Gilmartin, Brady (c), Dodds, Shepherd, Hill.

Replacements: Fretwell, Tokaduadua, Russell, Sharma, Macnab.

Referee: Dan Woods (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Matt Daubney (RFU)

Fraser Gill (RFU)

Report by Tim Thorley, Harrogate RUFC