Man in court less than 48 hours after burglaries

A man North Yorkshire Police arrested in connection with a spate of overnight burglary offences is due to appear in court today.

Homes and businesses in Langthorpe and Boroughbridge were targeted on Tuesday night into the early hours of yesterday morning.

In one of the incidents, a resident disrupted a man who had broken into his home.

Police attended and searched the area, which led to a man being arrested, and we swiftly launched an investigation.

As a result, a man in his 30s from Leeds has been charged with two burglaries, two attempted burglaries and theft from a shop.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning.