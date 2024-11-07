Urgent appeal to locate Margaret Duncan who is 81-years-old and from Ripon

Urgent appeal to locate Margaret Duncan who is 81-years-old, from Ripon.

Margaret who is originally from South Shields currently resides in Ripon. She went missing from a care home on Borrage Lane at 04.45am this morning (Thursday 07 November 2024).

Margaret is described as white, approximately 5ft3 in height. She has short red hair and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped jumper but may have changed.

Margaret is fit and mobile but does suffer with dementia. She speaks with a northeast accent but often struggles to hold a full conversation.

Extensive searches which include the use of specialist search officers and a police drone are ongoing to try and locate Margaret, but as time goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If you have seen Margaret, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999 immediately.

Please quote reference number NYP-07112024-0039 when passing information.