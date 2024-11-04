Knifepoint robbery in Harrogate

It happened at approximately 2pm on Wednesday 30 October 2024. The victim, who is a teenage boy, was in Woodfield Park when he was approached by three males who have attempted to steal his electric bike.
The suspects threatened the boy with a knife to try and force him to hand the bike over. A member of the public who was passing by intervened before the suspects have made off with the victim’s mobile phone but not his bike.
Detective Inspector Mark Stamper from North Yorkshire Police said:
This is a concerning incident and a full investigation is underway.
We have conducted house to house enquiries close to where the incident happened and are working hard to try and identify the suspects.
I would urge people in the local area to review any CCTV or ring doorbell footage and come forward with any information which may help with our investigation.