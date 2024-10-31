Spotlight shines on rural areas to reduce anti-social behaviour

A drive to combat crime and anti-social behaviour in rural areas is to be rolled out to another of North Yorkshire’s tourist hotspots.

Project Spotlight was launched in Harrogate earlier this year to help make the town centre even safer, focusing on anti-social behaviour, street crime and retail theft.

Following its success, the initiative was then adapted for The Falls and Batts area of Richmond with North Yorkshire Council working alongside the Richmondshire Community Safety Hub, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Now, attention is to be focused on the Osmotherley and Cod Beck area of the county, a popular area for visitors due to the nearby reservoir.

People come from across Teesside, North Yorkshire and further afield to picnic and enjoy walks in the surrounding countryside. However, some can put themselves and others in danger in and around the cold water and fires are lit and rubbish left behind.

Through Project Spotlight it is hoped that these kinds of incidents can be reduced significantly.

In Richmond the project brought together numerous areas of the council, including community safety, parking, trading standards, waste and street scene and highways.

As the area around the waterfalls had become a focal area for incidents of anti-social behaviour, council staff and police officers carried out regular patrols.

Not only did their presence dissuade people from breaking the law, but they were also able to speak to those gathered, gain their trust and inform and educate them on both the law and the dangers that the area posed if people did not behave sensibly.

As a result of this action, there were no reports of serious anti-social behaviour over the summer months. Several small fires and barbecues were dealt with, and discarded rubbish was collected and disposed of.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr Heather Phillips, whose responsibilities include community safety, said: The area targeted over the summer is a tourist hotspot. Perhaps not surprisingly, it also attracted its share of anti-social behaviour. This is not good for the people who visit the area from outside the county, nor the residents of Richmond, so, along with our partners, we decided to take positive steps to address the situation. What we have been able to show is that by having a visible presence in the area and by educating and engaging with people we have been able to tackle the problem to the extent that there wasn’t a single report of serious misbehaviour. I am looking forward to seeing similar success in Osmotherley and other areas in the future where such issues need tackling.

North Yorkshire Police Inspector Lauren Wilkinson, of Richmondshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a very negative effect on places that people live, work and visit.

“Robust and joined-up approaches like Project Spotlight ensure it is tackled decisively, but also in a way that involves the local community.

“It has been a big hit in Richmondshire and we hope it will have an equally positive impact elsewhere in the county.”

North Yorkshire Council member for the Richmond division, Cllr Stuart Parsons added: “This project enabled all agencies to work together and be much more involved in preventing the things that were causing distress to residents. It is now in abeyance due to the fact that we have not had a repeat of the incidents.

“It was not without expense, but I do think that it has proven to be value for money and has achieved notable results and I fully support it being adopted in other areas of the county.”

If anyone has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area you can telephone North Yorkshire Police’s non-emergency number, 101. If the call is urgent, please dial 999.