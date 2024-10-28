Appeal after Harrogate break-in

Police are appealing for information about a burglary that occurred on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate.

Thieves broke into a home and stole jewellery and other high-value items.

It happened at approximately 6.40pm on Friday 18 October 2024.

Police are particularly appealing for witnesses who may have any information about any suspicious vehicles or people around the area of this incident.

Please email beth.long@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 849, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240190595 when passing on information.