Schools in North Yorkshire leading the way to inclusion, not exclusion

More than 150 education professionals came together to share their work to ensure pupils have the best opportunities in schools.

North Yorkshire Council organised the event in Harrogate to help primary and secondary school leaders, teachers and those dedicated to working with children with special educational needs to share best practice and ensure the best possible education for children in their schools.

The focus of the day was to learn about tried and tested techniques that will make a difference and remove barriers to education for all pupils in the county.

Education leaders were also encouraged to ensure pupils of all backgrounds can be included in all aspects of learning.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: “We need to keep leading the way with inclusion. We are all working together to create an emotionally safe learning environment for every pupil that maximises good social development, emotional wellbeing and mental health.

“We’re focused on developing and maintaining inclusive communities and enhancing positive interventions, avoiding suspensions and exclusions which we know are on the rise nationally.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Paul Dix, is a well-known behaviour specialist, author, education reformer and advisor who helps teachers and headteachers across the world with transformational relational behaviour practice. He delivered the main workshop, which focused on dealing with lessons positively and providing a consistent approach for all pupils.

He said: “It’s great to see the passion and enthusiasm we have in the educational leaders in North Yorkshire. We discussed practical strategies that can help schools be more inclusive and support teachers, especially when they are met with challenging behaviour.”

The authority’s assistant director of inclusion, Amanda Newbold, added: “Our teachers and school leaders are committed to delivering the best education for our children and young people.

“There are many aspects to inclusion in schools such as adapting the learning environment, the curriculum and implementing different teaching approaches for all pupils.

“There are more than 5,000 children with education and health care plans in the county.

“We are confident that in working in partnership with school leaders, including through events like these, we can ensure more children experience success in their local schools.”