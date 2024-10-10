£15,000 raised for Saint Michael’s Hospice

A charity golf day, held in honour of local Harrogate resident Patricia ‘Trish’ Mottahed, has raised £15,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

The second annual ‘Play It Purple’ event saw 19 teams play at Oakdale Golf Course last month as Trish’s family and friends were joined by an array of players eager to do their bit for the widely respected local charity.

A former member at the club, Trish was lovingly cared for at Saint Michael’s Hospice during her final days, and the golf day is seen by her family as the ideal way in which her memory can live on, whilst also repaying a debt of gratitude to the team at Saint Michael’s.

The ‘Play it Purple’ name comes from the charity’s main brand logo colour being purple which was also Trish’s favourite colour.

Organised and sponsored by the Big Bamboo Agency, Windsor House and Verity Frearson, in addition to the golf day the event included a raffle, auction and evening meal, with former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood compering the proceedings.

Duncan Wood said: It was wonderful to be involved in this, the second annual ‘Play It Purple’, event and everyone who took part throughout the day should feel very proud of the £15,000 they helped raise for such a worthy charity. I never met Trish, but after hearing all about her from proud family members and friends who were there on the day, I believe she would have been absolutely delighted to see so much support and love for the team at Saint Michael’s.

Tony Collins, Saint Michael’s Chief Executive, said: Our care is only made possible by the generosity of our community, and the £15,000 raised as part of Play it Purple will provide vital support for local people living with terminal illness. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone involved in the event for their ongoing support in memory of Trish.