New charter for public to shape future of health and social care

A new charter that has been launched to help shape the future of services across North Yorkshire.

The aim of it is to set out how Health and Adult Services plan to work together with individuals and communities to shape how social care and public health is delivered.

Officers from North Yorkshire Council’s health and adult services will work with communities to help plan, develop and deliver crucial public health and social care services in the county.

The charter and its framework sets out the council’s commitment to put individuals and communities at the heart of the development and day-to-day delivery of services and support.

This charter will help ensure that the council is working in close partnership with people using public health and care services.

The charter is an example of what is known as co-production, with the council working together with people from a range of local groups to develop the new initiative.

The groups include the North Yorkshire Learning Disability Partnership Board, the North Yorkshire Disability Forum, a mental health service users’ and carers’ involvement group and North Yorkshire Connected Spaces, a collective voice for people recovering from drug and alcohol use.

Sharing ideas through conversations, games and other activities, the group has come together over the past year, both online and in-person, to discuss what matters to them and their communities, and how they want to be involved in shaping the future of social care and public health.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, added: “It’s fantastic to see so many different groups getting involved and having their say in the launch of this charter – their voices must be at the heart of the services and support we provide.

“Everyone has something valuable to contribute, and this charter focuses on how we can involve more people and communities in what we do, what we plan to do, and the best way to achieve it.”

Many of the groups involved in the development of the charter have praised the collaborative approach and encouraged others to have their say.

Katie Peacock, the independent co-chair of the North Yorkshire Learning Disability Partnership Board, said: “It’s been great to be involved right from the very beginning of the new involvement charter.

“One of the things we’d really like people to know and understand is the power of people like us being involved right from the very beginning.

“While co-production may take more time and be unfamiliar to some, it’s more important to be bold and take the first steps toward working collaboratively, involving people, than to focus on ‘getting it right’ or striving for perfection.”

Christopher Porter, the self-advocate chair of the North Yorkshire Health and Wellbeing Group, added: “I have enjoyed working with everyone on the framework.

“I believe that when we work together in a co-productive way, we can actually make good change happen. Co-production really is a superpower.”

The council is keen to hear from other people and groups who are interested in sharing their, experiences, skills and ideas to help shape the future of health and adult services across North Yorkshire.

The authority’s corporate director for health and adult services, Richard Webb, said: “We all want people in North Yorkshire to live longer, healthier and independent lives – and to achieve this we must listen to and learn from people across our communities.

“Whatever your background or your experiences, there are lots of ways to get involved – such as taking part in creative activities, attending events, giving feedback about your experiences or taking part in recruitment panels.”

A number of further events have been planned for people to find out more and talk about how they would like to get involved in future projects. Everyone who lives, works or volunteers in North Yorkshire is invited to drop-in, have a chat and share their ideas.

Events planned so far include:

Wednesday, October 16, The Street, Scarborough, from 12pm to 2pm.

Tuesday, November 12, Selby Community House, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Thursday, November 14, Leyburn Arts Centre, from 11am to 1pm.

For further details about these and other future events, to book a place or find out more about getting involved, email HASengagement@northyorks.gov.uk or call 01609 534916.

To view the involvement charter and framework, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/getinvolved. Printed copies of the framework will also be available in libraries across North Yorkshire.