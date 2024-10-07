Local dementia charity, Dementia Forward, has announced the return of its Winter Ball,

1 November 2024

DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa

Following the success of last year’s event, the charity is aiming even higher in 2024, with what promises to be a fantastic evening of music, dancing, dining and fundraising, with the opportunity to win sensational prizes, generously donated by local businesses, in the raffle and auction.

On arrival, guests will be treated to a sparkling drinks reception, as they listen to music from Harrogate’s own celebrity pianist Duncan Goodwin – a finalist on Channel 4’s ‘The Piano’, who is hugely supportive of the charity.

Tickets are priced at £50 each, with the option to book tables of between 8 and 12 people. Proceeds from the evening will go directly towards supporting Dementia Forward’s vital services for the thousands of families affected by dementia in our local communities.

For businesses and individuals interested in going the extra mile there are also sponsorship opportunities, so if you would like to show your support and gain visibility within the local community, please contact the Dementia Forward team.

To book your ticket for what looks set to be another fantastic event for the local charity, please call 01765 601224 or email amy.senior@dementiaforward.org.uk.