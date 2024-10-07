Coppice Valley Primary School are set to learn outdoors as Forest School Launched

Coppice Valley Primary School pupils are in for an exciting adventure of discovery, where they will grow as individuals and learners, all within the beauty of a safe, natural setting with the newly launched Forest School onsite.

Since returning from the summer break, Coppice Valley Primary School has launched a school-wide Forest School within their incredible and extensive grounds. With a designated outdoor classroom area and lots of wildlife areas to explore and investigate in all weathers, the pupils have loved the opportunity to be outdoors as well as in the classroom.

Hannah McNamara, Headteacher at Coppice Valley Primary School: Each learner in our school will get something different out of Forest School. Children from Reception to Year 6 are encouraged to embrace risk-taking in a safe and supportive environment. The sessions are thoughtfully designed by our teachers to complement our curriculum, to engage each child’s imagination and curiosity. We are so excited to develop this area of our school’s offer – watch this space.

Forest School is a unique educational tool that emphasises outdoor learning, where children engage with nature through hands-on experiences and play.

Holly Riley, a Level 3 Forest School Leader said: As a Level 3 Forest School Leader and a trained primary school teacher, this school was a match made in heaven for me. We have such love for learning outdoors through Forest Schools, which is so exciting to be part of. It is such an exciting time to join Coppice Valley, with the abundance of enthusiasm, support, and passion for upskilling the children in their resilience, risk taking and curiosity. I feel so lucky to be able to work in such an amazing space, and I am so excited for our new Forest School journey together.

With a child-led ethos, this initiative will allow the children to immerse themselves in nature, exploring the great outdoors while developing essential life skills. Through regular sessions in natural settings like the woodlands in our grounds, children learn about the environment, develop practical skills, as well as growing socially and emotionally. By focusing on child-initiated activities, Forest School nurtures a love of learning while promoting physical and mental well-being.

Pupils at Coppice Valley Primary School are really embracing this opportunity. One pupil said, “It changes all the time, its exploring, it’s so different to anything else in school.” Another commented, “It’s not just normal learning, it’s outdoor learning!” Another said, “We’re all outside together – it’s fantastic!’, with another adding, “My mood just changes up there – I love it!”

Coppice Valley Primary School is part of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy of 14 schools across West and North Yorkshire.