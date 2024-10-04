Harrogate’s Renaissance – “Growing the 21st Century Spa Town.”

Over 30 attendees, including senior officers from North Yorkshire Council’s Regeneration and Parks teams, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water, and Leeds University, as well as representatives from heritage, environmental, and community groups, including Long Lands Common and the Nidd Action Group, gathered for a landmark workshop titled “Growing the 21st Century Spa Town.” The event was led by George Eglese, an associate of the Institute of Place Management and local business owner, and Sarah Lonsdale, project manager for river enhancement at the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust (YDRT).

The workshop took participants on a fascinating journey through Harrogate’s history and the profound influence of its waters, which Eglese described as “a wonder of the world hidden right beneath our feet.” He traced Harrogate’s evolution from its geological beginnings to its rise as a foremost European spa town, once competing amongst the top- ranking spa destinations across the continent.

Drawing on this rich heritage, the environmental challenges facing Harrogate, and its rivers was discussed, along with the deteriorating state of Harrogate’s three major tributaries; Crimple, Oak and Bilton Beck. Sarah Lonsdale said: “Harrogate’s becks, including the hidden underground river network flowing beneath the town, are integral to its future prosperity. In good condition, they have amazing potential to support local people and wildlife. Yet unfortunately, Yorkshire has lost over 80% of its wetlands, along with all the ecosystem services they provide.” Both presenters emphasised how these issues stem from a fundamental disconnect between people and nature, positioning them as a superlative opportunity for Harrogate to reaffirm its position in the 21st century as a beacon of health, nature, and prosperity.

“Harrogate has the potential to once again attain world-class status by embracing a holistic vision that encompasses its environmental, cultural, and community assets,” Eglese added. “This isn’t just about environmental amelioration. It’s about reimagining what it means to be a spa town – a town that illustrates its heritage in an immersive and vibrant way, celebrates its natural phenomena, and recognises the value of its essence in the wellbeing renaissance happening today. This is the time for a true renaissance, Harrogate’s renaissance.”

Following the presentation, participants engaged in dynamic discussions centred around four core themes: Protected Water, Abundant Nature, Vibrant Heritage, and Thriving Community. They explored ideas and proposals that are the early beginnings of some very exciting and innovative cultural and environmental projects for the town.

Reflecting on the workshop, Lonsdale said, “We were blown away by the enthusiasm and inspiration today. We still have many groups to engage with and urge anyone interested in being involved to get in touch [email]. We are also planning a series of public in-person and online consultations to help shape the programme.”

All participants have agreed to join a newly formed partnership aimed at bringing the project to life.

Eglese concluded by saying, “This is a pivotal moment for Harrogate. With the launch of the Harrogate Neighbourhood Planning Forum, the introduction of the new North Yorkshire Mayor, and the formation of Harrogate Town Council on the horizon, we have a golden opportunity to be visionary and to rally our community together. It’s time to bring everyone around the table – residents, businesses, and local leaders – to celebrate, cherish, and reimagine what our town can be, and to set ambitious goals for our water environment.”