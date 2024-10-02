The Children’s Festival (October 19-20) returns as part of the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with an array of imaginative events.

From arty adventures with Festival favourite Rob Biddulph to sensory storytelling and a captivating journey into the world of family life with ‘Little Experts’ author Dr Amir Khan, the Children’s Festival, taking place at the Crown Hotel, will help keep youngsters entertained over the weekend.

Television GP and bestselling author Dr Amir Khan shines a light on modern family life in his new, illustrated non-fiction children’s book, How Families Are Made, and shows how families come in all shapes and sizes.

Children’s Book Illustrator Liam Callaghan is set to take youngsters on a sensory storytelling adventure with the story of the mystical Neighbours Upstairs. He’ll create an inclusive space of joy and imagination, interjected with a chance to explore each sense with some magical, sense-bending gadgets in this SEN-friendly event.

Rob Biddulph, of Draw With Rob fame, who proved to be a big hit at last year’s Festival makes a welcome return. The award-winning children’s author and illustrator is back with his infectious energy and artistic flair to introduce his latest picture book, I Follow the Fox, and guide everyone through a fun-filled draw-along session.

The Festival, part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, also sees the return of the free, family-friendly Raworths Book Trail in the Pinewoods throughout October and November.

The challenge is to find all 10 Harrogate Book Trail signs, each featuring a riddle inspired by a much-loved classic children’s book, with the chance to win some great prizes.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ Chief Executive, said: We’re thrilled to welcome brilliant newcomer Dr Amir Khan to the Festival, alongside returning favourite Rob Biddulph and the multi-talented Liam Callaghan and his incredible storytelling skills. Together they will help inspire the budding artists and authors of tomorrow and leave everyone thoroughly entertained.

The Children’s Festival, part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, October 19-20. For the full programme visit the Harrogate International Festivals website at Home – Harrogate International Festivals

Tickets are available from the Festivals website or by calling the Box Office on 01423 562 303.