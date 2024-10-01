Robin Morgan: The Spark coming to the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough

34-date national tour

Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough, Saturday 26th October @ 7.30pm

Frazer Theatre (thelittleboxoffice.com)

As featured on BBC Two’s Mock The Week and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, Robin Morgan is back on the road with a hilarious brand new show, The Spark – his biggest tour to date.

His previous shows have dealt with a proposal, marriage, kids and a vasectomy. So what’s next on the list? Divorce? No, not divorce. It’s about how to keep the spark alive.

But how do you keep the spark alive? Not just in a marriage, but in yourself?

Robin’s got a plan. He’s been working on himself: he’s joined a gym, and is practising some self-care. Therapy? No, but he did get a Tarot reading, and that’s pretty much the same thing. He’s also got an air-fryer – that’s the definition of self-care.

No longer as bothered by what people think of him (but please still laugh at his jokes – that’s important), Robin still has moments that wake him up with embarrassment, and there will be plenty of examples of those.

Robin’s shows have always been about others. Now it’s time to focus on himself. And his air-fryer.

‘An hour of belly-hurting chortles.’

★★★★★ Mumble Comedy

Robin’s been a busy boy since the last tour: he created and hosts the topical comedy panel show What Just Happened? for BBC Radio Wales; he’s supported Adam Kay and Sophie McCartney on their nationwide tours, and has written for shows such as Have I Got News For You, The Weakest Link and Bake Off: The Professionals.

He’s also become somewhat of a favourite on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and appeared in an episode so popular that even the government complained about it.

Other broadcast credits include Mock The Week (BBC Two), The Now Show (BBC Radio 4) Richard Hammond’s Brain Reaction (Comedy Central), and Ellie Taylor’s Safe Space (BBC Radio 4) – the latter he also co-created.

Robin made his acting debut in This England (Sky Atlantic), directed by Michael Winterbottom and starring Sir Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson.

Robin’s other writing credits include 8 Out of 10 Cats, Late Night Mash / The Mash Report, The Great Pottery Throwdown, The MTV European Music Awards, Too Hot To Handle, The Fashion Awards, and Cheat – the Netflix quiz show hosted by Danny Dyer. Yes please.

Robin has also been the studio warm-up artist for The Graham Norton Show, and in the past supported Ellie Taylor, Iain Stirling and Rachel Parris on their nationwide tours.

‘Wonderfully cheeky and engaging.’

Three Weeks

‘A phenomenal comic – utterly hilarious.’

Broadway Baby

‘An excellent piece of comedy that I would highly recommend catching while you can.’

★★★★ Deadline News

★★★★ Young Perspective

★★★★ Edinburgh Festivals magazine